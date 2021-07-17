Home WORLD NEWS Tokyo Olympics Sees First Positive Covid-19 Test At Athletes Village – Deadline
Tokyo Olympics Sees First Positive Covid-19 Test At Athletes Village – Deadline

An unidentified person has tested positive for Covid-19 at the village where Olympic athletes will be housed in Tokyo, a worrying development for organizers who have promised a “safe and secure” experience.

So far, more than 40 people involved in the Games have tested positive, including foreign and domestic attendees. But the outbreak at the athletes village is a first and strikes at the heart of the games. Some 11,000 people are housed at the athletes’ village.

A statement from Tokyo Olympics organizers today said a person tested positive, but did not reveal the nationality or other information, citing privacy laws. The infected person was described as a visitor from abroad involved in organizing the games, and was diagnosequgainst holding the games is high, as the country has only 20 percent of its people vaccinated and is in a “state of emergency” to prevent further spreads.

Already postponed a year by the pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics are being held largely without spectators and under strict rules.

Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto addressed concerns at a news conference.

“I understand that there are still many worrying factors. Organizers must try to make sure that people will understand that these games are safe and secure,” she said.

