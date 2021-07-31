Home NEWS Tokyo Olympics: Nigeria’s D’Tigers lose again, occupy bottom spot
Tokyo Olympics: Nigeria's D'Tigers lose again, occupy bottom spot

Nigeria’s D’Tigers on Saturday lost their third Group B game against Italy in the men’s basketball event at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

D’Tigers lost 71-80 to Italy on Saturday to finish bottom of their group.

The defeat against Italy was their third loss at the Olympics.

Recall that D’Tigers lost their first game against Australia a few days ago.

They also fell apart in the fourth quarter of their second game at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to Germany in the early hours of Wednesday.

D’Tigers lost 92 – 99 against the German side.

