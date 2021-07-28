tokyo-olympics:-minister-of-sports,-dare-reacts-as-d’tigress-lose-to-usa

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, has praised the D’Tigress despite their defeat to the USA in the women’s basketball match at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Dare, who was in the stands to support the team, said afterwards: “I watched the game from the start to the end. Every moment, I saw players who could fight and they fought.

“From 20 points disadvantage, I saw them climb back steadily. The height and built of the Americans notwithstanding.

“The next game will be better. I trust them. They are like a family. Going up against the Americans as they did, our team is good and can be better.”

Despite winning the first and fourth quarters against the Americans in their group opener, the D’Tigress lost 72-81.

Before the Olympics, USA had beaten the Nigerians 93-62 in a warm-up game.