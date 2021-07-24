tokyo-olympics-medal-table:-every-country’s-gold,-silver,-bronze-medals

Bronze medallist South Korea’s Kim Junghwan celebrates during the medal ceremony for the men’s sabre individual during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Makuhari Messe Hall in Chiba City, Chiba Prefecture, Japan, on July 24, 2021. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / bioreports)

China claimed three gold medals on the first day of the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday and cyclist Richard Carapaz became just the second competitor in Ecuador’s history to top the podium, with victory in the road race.

Nigeria’s first two participants, Olufunke Oshonaike (Table tennis) and Esther Toko (Rowing) lost out in their events on Saturday morning.

Nigeria’s Esther Toko competes in the women’s single repechage during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo on July 24, 2021. (Photo by Luis ACOSTA / bioreports)

Below is a list of all the medals won during the 2020 Summer Olympics. In total, 339 medals will be awarded across 33 sports.

Tokyo Olympics medals table after Saturday’s events: