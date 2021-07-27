Tokyo Olympics live updates: swimming gold for Australia’s McKeown and one-two finish for Team GB; women’s triathlon win for Bermuda – The Guardian

3.58am EDT

03:58 Women’s football: Australia are about to take on Team USA in the final group game in what is a fairly must-win game for Sam Kerr and her fellow Matildas. They’re up against it and Emma Kemp has the latest …

3.54am EDT

03:54 Women’s k1 canoeing: Fox has to settle for bronze. Ricarda Funk wins the gold for Germany while Maialen Chourraut takes silver for Spain. Team GB’s Kimberley Woods finished last of the 10 finalists.







Jess Fox of Australia has finished third in the womenb’s K1 slalom. Photograph: Mike Egerton/AAP

3.50am EDT

03:50 Women’s K1 canoeing: Fox incurs a two-second penalty early doors. Ricarda Funk currently leads and looks good for the gold after another mistake by Fox. Updated

3.48am EDT

03:48 Women’s K1 canoeing : Australia’s Jess Fox is currently contesting the final and is at the top of the course. She needs to complete the course in 105 seconds or fewer to win gold to add to the silve and bronze she’s already trousered at Rio and London. Here we go …

3.41am EDT

03:41 Mike Hytner Surfing: The waves rolled into Tsurigasaki Beach and the curtain came down on a high-flying Games debut for surfing as Brazil’s Italo Ferreira claimed the sport’s first ever Olympic gold medal. The spectacular Ferreira, who headed to Tokyo sandwiched between compatriots Gabriel Medina and Filipe Toledo in a Brazilian top three on the World Surf League rankings, dashed local hopes in the final with a convincing win over Kanoa Igarashi. The arrival of wet and windy conditions off the Japanese coast prompted organisers to bring forward the medal rounds by 24 hours to make the most of the bigger, if messy, waves on offer. And it was Ferreira who coped better with the changeable conditions in the title decider, scoring single wave scores of 7.77 and 7.37 for a combined total of 15.14. A clearly frustrated Igarashi, who was born in Huntingdon Beach in California, failed to catch any meaningful rides and ended with a disappointing total of 6.60. The scenes of Brazilian jubilation on the beach at the conclusion of the match were in stark contrast to the consternation in Ferreira’s camp when, after just one wave ride of the final, he snapped his board clean in half when attempting an aerial on a huge first wave. Bianca Buitendag of South Africa and the USA’s Carissa Moore go head-to-head for gold in the women’s final, up next.







Brazilian surfer Italo Ferreira celebrates victory in the men’s shortboard at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters



3.38am EDT

03:38 Boxing: There was some unpleasantness in the boxing ring at the Kokugikan Arena earlier, when Moroccan heavyweight Youness Baalla had a nibble on the ear of his Kiwi opponent David Nyika in round three. Baalla’s bite went unnoticed by the referee and Nyika avoided injury on his way to a 5-0 win.

3.32am EDT

03:32 Emma Kemp Table-tennis: Table tennis player Jian Fang Lay has largely flown under the radar for the last … three decades, but has marked a milestone at these Games by becoming only the second Australian woman to compete at six Olympic Games alongside equestrian Mary Hanna who, at 66, is the oldest on the team. Jian moved to Australia from Wenzhou in 1994, retired, then embarked on a second coming that has taken her further than predicted in Tokyo. The 48-year-old mother of two was drafted into the team late because of a withdrawal and had to win a preliminary match just to make the first round. Then the world No 156 got past Italy’s Debora Vivarelli before upsetting Poland’s world No.35 Qian Li. The curtain came down on Tuesday afternoon, when she was beaten by Germany’s Han Ying.

3.29am EDT

03:29 Bianca Walkden is gutted. The sweat-soaked Liverpudlian looks unbelievably forlorn and can’t believe her rotten luck but needs to put this defeat behind her to focus on her bronze medal match. Hats off to her Korean opponent, however, who won through to the final with an astonishing last-ditch effort.







Lee Da-Bin walks away in triumph, leaving Team GB’s Bianca Walkden face down on the floor after winning their semi-final with the final kick in the final second in the final round. Photograph: Murad Sezer/Reuters



3.24am EDT

03:24 Bianca Walkden loses in the final second … Taekwondo: Disaster for Bianca Walkden, who loses in the final second of the final round. Lee Da-Bin advances to the final by the skin of her teeth with a headshot in the very last second of the third round. “I’m literally lost for words,” says Lutalo Muhammad in the BBC studios. “Lee Da-Bin did the only thing that she could have done to win and she executed it perfectly.” Updated

3.21am EDT

03:21 Taekwondo: It’s 22-24 to Walkden with 04 seconds to go.

3.20am EDT

03:20 Taekwondo: We’re in the final round of the Walkden v Lee, with the Korean leading 19-14. Walkden needs to be careful, however, she’s racked up seven gam-jeoms (warning points) – another three and she’ll be disqualified. We’ve just had a very long break for a VAR intervention that cost Walkden two points.

3.13am EDT

03:13 Taekwondo: Handsome housewives favourite Lutalo Muhammad is on the BBC offering informed punditry, which can mean only one thing – there’s a Brit trying to kick and Bioreports News their way to glory in the taekwondo ring. Who is it? It’s Bianca Walkden, who is in the middle of her +67kg semi-final against Korea’s Lee Da-Bin. It’s 14-10 to Walkden’s opponent at the moment. Updated

3.06am EDT

3.05am EDT

03:05 Kon’nichiwa everybody. If you’re just waking up in the United Kingdom or elsewhere in Europe, well … what time do you call this? The day is nearly over! While you were far away in the Land of Nod, the UK won another three medals in the Land of the Rising Sun and there could be more to come in the next few hours. Team GB’s Tom Dean and his friend Duncan Scott recorded a one-two in the men’s 200m freestyle final, while Georgia Taylor-Brown survived a puncture in the bike leg of the women’s triathlon to finish second behind Bermuda’s Flora Duffy. The daughter of British parents, Duffy prompted scenes of unbridled jubilation in the island territory by winning their first ever gold medal. Elsewhere in Tokyo, home favourite Naomi Osaka was knocked out in the third round of the women’s tennis singles, going down in straight sets to the unfancied Czech Marketa Vondrousova. There was better luck for Andy M urray and Joe Salisbury, who have just advanced to the quarter-finals of the men’s doubles. They beat German duo Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz in straight sets. And Irish readers may be interested to learn that Mona McSharry was pleased with her eighth place finish in the women’s 100m breaststroke final, while the Irish rugby sevens side have missed out on a place in the quarter-finals despite beating Kenya. They needed to beat the African side by eight points to earn themselves a crack at the knockout stages but only won 12-7. Ouch.







Tom Dean (right) hugs his friend and rival Duncan Scott after beating him into second place in the men’s 200m freestyle final Photograph: Akihiro Sugimoto/AFLO/REX/Shutterstock



2.57am EDT

02:57 China win diving gold Chinese pair Chen Yuxi and Zhang Jiaqi have won the women’s synchronised 10m platform. They are aged 15 and 17 respectively and were about as close to perfection as they might have hoped. An understated bow at the end is all they need to celebrate. The United States team of Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell moved quickly up the field to claim silver thanks to a strong back 2½ somersaults 1½ twist in their final dive. And Mexico’s Gabriela Agundez and Alejandra Orozco claimed bronze. British duo Eden Cheng and Lois Toulson recovered from a shaky start but finished seventh from a field of eight.







Chen Yuxi and Zhang Jiaqi in action. Photograph: Tom Pennington/Getty Images

And with that, I’m going to hand you over to Barry Glendenning for the next few hours. Ciao for now.

2.37am EDT

02:37 Bianca Walkden is preparing for her taekwondo women’s +67kg semi-final against 2019 world champion South Korean Lee Da-bin. Watch her in action in about 20 minutes.







Photograph: Maja Hitij/Getty Images



2.28am EDT

02:28 We’ve had a Mike Tyson moment in the boxing. In the men’s heavyweight round of 16, Moroccan fighter Youness Baalla attempted to bite the ear of New Zealand’s David Nyika. Nyika won via unanimous decision and was comfortable throughout, but the bout was overshadowed by Baalla’s conduct in the final round. “He didn’t get a full mouthful,” Kyika said afterwards. “Luckily he had his mouthguard in, and I was a bit sweaty. But come on man, this is the Olympics, get your shit together.” Ben Damon

(@ben_damon) Morocco’s Youness Baalla tried to bite the ear of New Zealand’s David Nyika!!! #Boxing #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/N6LJIqjb6S July 27, 2021

2.19am EDT

02:19 Meanwhile, the women’s mountain bike cross country has started. Rebecca McConnell is representing Australia, The US have Hayley Batten, Erin Huck and Kate Courtney and Team GB Evie Richards, who is currently in second Switzerland’s Jolanda Neff. 7Olympics

(@7olympics) The women’s mountain bike race is underway with @bec_mcconnell looking for Australia’s first Olympic medal in the sport! 🇦🇺 Watch LIVE: https://t.co/xTOlJttDXI#Tokyo2020 | #7Olympics pic.twitter.com/qJQagzc3jc July 27, 2021

2.15am EDT

02:15 Fox is away in the kayak semi-final and my, those rapids are fast. So far it’s flawless. Many of the field struggled on this course but she is a picture of control. At first split Fox is already ahead of the pack. Same with the second. She finishes in 105.85, 3.33 seconds faster than her nearest competitor, Slovak Eliška Mintálová. The Australian qualifies first for the final. Team GB’s Kimberley Woods is there too, qualifying sixth.

1.58am EDT

01:58 Wright is out of the water now and the Australian contingent is at the shore to meet him. There’s a lot of congratulating going on. Now they’re in a huddle, Wright in the middle, for an “Aussie Aussie Aussie” situation. This is pretty big for Australia. Medina was the form surfer coming into the Olympics. Updated

at 1.59am EDT

1.52am EDT

01:52 Surfing: Australia’s Owen Wright wins bronze! All the Australian had to do was block Medina from the 5.98 score he needs, but the latter looks as if he can’t get back out the back. He’s ducking and diving. There are 30 seconds to go and he’s still paddling. Wright is in chase. He just needs to wait it out. And he jumps on a wave to celebrate! Updated

at 2.09am EDT

1.50am EDT

01:50 Medina is somewhat frantically paddling away from Wright, who can use his priority to defence his score if he stays close. The Brazilian pops up on another wave, gets some serious air and then crashes. The wind might have had something to do with that. 1:40 on the clock.

1.49am EDT

01:49 The surf is soupy and decent waves are tough to come by. But come by one Medina does. It is a genuinely crap wave but he gives it a shot anyway, bounces along and turns it into a score of 6.00. That was class. Medina is still a smidge behind and needs 5.98 with just over three minutes on the clock.

1.45am EDT

01:45 Medina surfs his eighth wave of this match and it’s so-so. Nothing special but did the trick. It’s a 5.77. Wright replies with a more impressive ride. He floats along the top, dips and then rises again, before turning back on himself as the whitewash gets heavy. That was adjudged a 5.47, and I know I’m biased but it looked the better of the two. Wright has the priority now with a tick under eight minutes remaining and he’s still in front with a total 11.97 to Medina’s 11.20.

1.31am EDT

01:31 Medina has the right of way, meaning if both surfers go for the same wave Wright must stand down. The Brazilian double world champion is up and he has to egg himself forward to properly get onto the lip but once he’s there it’s go time, and he finds some nice air before coming unstuck. Wright is sitting on a total of 8.6 and Medina 6.53.

1.22am EDT

01:22 Owen Wright is up and away in his surfing bronze medal match against Gabriel Medina. Medina has been on two waves already for a total score of 1.77, so slow start.

1.19am EDT

01:19 Kieran Pender American swim star Lilly King has criticised the media for allegedly distorting her words and said that her Australian rivals, who are currently equal with the United States in the swimming medal tally with three golds each, are “swimming just fine”. King courted controversy before Tokyo 2020 when she expressed her belief that the American women could win every individual gold medal at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. With five individual medals race for the women held so far, the Australians have secured two golds, while the USA, Canada and Japan have one apiece. But King dismissed a journalist’s question on Wednesday after she claimed bronze in the women’s 100m breaststroke. “I feel like that quote has been twisted … and I’ve commented on that since,” she said. “I said I believed that the Americans could win every single individual gold medal. All I was saying was that I believed in my teams and that I think we have a good shot at swimming well. But that was twisted. The Aussies are swimming just fine.”







Photograph: Amin Mohammad Jamali/Getty Images

1.15am EDT

01:15 Happens to the best of us. David Mark

(@davymark1) Just did a cross with @abcnews and referred to Owen Wright as Owen Wilson. Sorry @RealOwenWright – I’m sure you’re a wonderful actor, but you’re also bloody good at surfing. Good luck today – we’re all watching. July 27, 2021

1.13am EDT

01:13 It’s time to switch to the canoe slalom, where Australian Jess Fox is contesting the women’s kayak semi-finals and then, all going well, the final, as she hunts a full set of Olympic medals having won bronze and silver at past Games. The 27-year-old is 24th on the start order from a field of 24, so we have a little waiting to do before she’s up. For the uninitiated, in the kayak, or K1, competitors sit in a cockpit and hold one paddle with a blade on each end.







Fox in the K1 heats. Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

Kiwi doctor Jane Nicholas has just completed her run and cost herself valuable seconds paddling back upstream to get through the gate. She finishes in 144.84, which is the slowest time of the four already done. Switzerland’s Naemi Brändle was quickest so far with 121.91.

1.00am EDT

01:00 Tennis: Naomi Osaka knocked out! There is some serious giant-killing going on in the women’s tennis singles and the Japanese star is the latest to go after losing in straight sets to Czech third-round opponent Marketa Vondrousova. Tumaini Carayol

12.56am EDT

00:56 The big stories so far today Updated

at 2.10am EDT

12.40am EDT

00:40 In the men’s hockey, Germany have just scored a fourth goal against Great Britain to make it 4-1 with about eight minutes to play in the fourth quarter. It’s some turnaround for the Germans, who lost 3-1 to Pool B leaders Belgium yesterday. Barring something incredible from the Brits, this will be their first loss after two early wins against South Africa and Canada.







Germany’s Tobias Constantin Hauke moves the ball past Team GB’s Phillip Roper. Photograph: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images



12.29am EDT

00:29 For the musically inclined, Lydia Jacoby, the unheralded Alaskan 17-year-old who won gold in the women’s 100m breaststroke earlier today, is a singer and plays double bass. Here she is doing both with the Snow River String Band at the 2018 Anchorage Folk Festival. The only US swimmers younger than Jacoby to win an individual Olympic title in the last 20 years are Katie Ledecky and Missy Franklin.



12.16am EDT

00:16 Naomi Osaka in trouble! Tumaini Carayol

(@tumcarayol) Upset alert: Marketa Vondrousova takes the first set 6-1 against Naomi Osaka at the Olympics. July 27, 2021

12.10am EDT

00:10 Sally Fitzgibbons has spoken to Seven about her quarter-final loss and says her “heart is shattered” after the most difficult defeat of her career. “It hurts so bad … always remember being the first surfing Olympians. Hopefully just goes from strength to strength. Our sport’s here to stay. I am going to work really hard and hopefully see you all in 2024,” she said through tears. I hope all the young groms can pick up a board for the first time, go out there with a smile on their face and ride waves. It brings the most joy in life. Every day it puts a smile on my face. “Everybody’s going through super tough times. So, love and hope, thanks everyone. Go the Aussies in the rest of Olympics. To my family, I just want to say thank you so much. Thanks for the sacrifices. And thanks for just being in my corner all the way. I surfed every wave out there for you there. Thank you so much.” 7Olympics

(@7olympics) “It hurts so bad… my heart is shattered.” All of Australia loves you, @Sally_Fitz ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hSnPBXtRRg July 27, 2021

11.59pm EDT

23:59 Ferreira is through. Wright just couldn’t get on a wave at the end there and because the Brazilian had priority he kept edging closer and closer to his opponent as a means of stopping Wright from claiming a wave and therefore defending his lead. That’s all she wrote for the Australians in the surfing. Ferreira will face Japan’s fifth seed Igarashi Kanoa for the gold medal. Wright will face Brazil’s Gabriel Medina for bronze. Action get under way in a little over an hour.







Owen Wright in action. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

11.54pm EDT

23:54 This will go down to the wire. Wright is on a wave and makes a backhand turn, slides the tail and then throws that tail as he lands. He starts paddling immediately out the back because he is running out of time. Ferreira, meanwhile, just had to wait it out. One minute to go. Needs 6.7.

11.50pm EDT

23:50 The Australian cheer squad loved that. They are hollering from their armchairs. It is WINDY out there and the surf a little messy. Wright seems to be eager to complete his waves consistently, while Ferreira is going big every time. Ferreira is back on for his 10th wave, looks to lose control just a little before recovering, to earn a score of 6.67. Wright is now on his sixth wave and scores a 6.47. The Australian is under pressure and needs 6.70 with five minutes to go.







Ferreira gets some air. Photograph: Francisco Seco/AP



11.43pm EDT

23:43 Wright has just made a flat 6.00 via a first snap that set up the second with was a lovely back-hand vertical re-entry. It brings both competitors equal on 11.00 with just under 12 minutes to go. If Wright wins this, he will contest the final against Kanoa Igarashi after the Japanese saw off Brazilian great Gabriel Medina in a thriller of a semi.

11.39pm EDT

23:39 Emma Kemp Hello! Let’s jump straight back into the surfing because Owen Wright is midway through his semi-final against Ítalo Ferreira. The Brazilian has just made some serious height but didn’t complete the move. Ferreira’s total is 11.00 and Wright needs 6.01 to take the lead with 18 minutes remaining.

11.18pm EDT

23:18 Jonathan Howcroft Ok, now the pool’s over I can hand you on to Emma Kemp. Thanks for joining me today, enjoy the rest of the action.

11.17pm EDT

23:17 Swimming: Kate Douglass (USA) wins the second semi-final of the women’s 200m IM. It’s a Great Britain 2-3 with Abbie Wood leading in Alicia Wilson. The times mean Hosszu DOES sneak into the final in seventh place.

11.13pm EDT

23:13 Surfing: The first men’s semi-final is absolutely unreal. Second seed Gabriel Medina (BRA) was flying, racking up 16.76 effortlessly. But just now fifth seed Igarashi Kanoa (JAP) found some incredible air to land a 9.33! He now leads with 17.00. Five minutes remaining.

11.10pm EDT

23:10 Swimming: Alex Walsh (USA) wins the first women’s 200m IM semi from China’s Yiting Yu and Japan’s Jui Ohashi. In her fifth Games, the Iron Lady Katinka Hosszu ended fifth and looks unlikely to reach the final.

11.06pm EDT

23:06 Swimming: The last event in the pool tonight is the women’s 200m IM semis. In the first heat we have Hungarian legend Katinka Hosszu.

11.04pm EDT

11.03pm EDT

23:03 Rugby sevens: The men’s quarter-final line-up is now complete: New Zealand v Canada

Great Britain v USA

South Africa v Argentina

Fiji v Australia







Fiji are going for gold. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

