Home SPORTS Tokyo Olympics: Karriss Artingstall takes featherweight boxing bronze after losing semi-final
SPORTS

Tokyo Olympics: Karriss Artingstall takes featherweight boxing bronze after losing semi-final

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
tokyo-olympics:-karriss-artingstall-takes-featherweight-boxing-bronze-after-losing-semi-final

Karriss Artingstall claimed Olympic bronze in the women’s featherweight category after being narrowly outpointed by Japan’s Sena Irie in their semi-final at the Kokugikan Arena.

Artingstall had guaranteed a podium position with a razor-thin points win over Australia’s Skye Nicolson last time out, but the Briton found herself on the wrong end of a split-decision defeat this time.

FOLLOW LIVE: Latest updates from Tokyo 2020

She lost the first round to her busier opponent on all five of the judges’ scorecards before bouncing back with more aggression in the second, and four of the five officials had it level going into the last three minutes.

It was a nip-and-tuck affair, with both fighters landing telling blows, but in the end three of the judges scored the contest 29-28 in Irie’s favour.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Pool finale: Dressel, McKeon highlight last day of...

Meet the MittMobile: What to know about the...

Olympian Kayla Miracle breaking barriers in wrestling and...

Olympics-Athletics-Jamaica’s Fraser-Pryce fastest in women’s 100m semis

Players of top African football club killed after...

Celebrations for Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus as they...

Breaking: Nigeria’s medal hopeful gets suspended from Olympics...

Nigeria’s D’Tigers crash out of Olympics after throwing...

Tokyo 2020: Nigerian athlete cruises into semifinals of...

James Rodriguez rules out Real Madrid return and...

Leave a Reply