tokyo-olympics:-japan-eliminate-d’tigress-to-qualify-for-quarter-finals

Japan have reached the quarter-finals in the women’s basketball, following a 102-83 win over Nigeria on Monday in the final pool play game.

Saki Hayashi scored 23 points as the Asians outclassed the D’Tigress.

Yuki Miyazwa added 19 points for the hosts, bringing it up to a total of 19 3-pointers in the game.

Japan were up 30-22 after the first quarter, but Nigeria cut its deficit to 38-36 before Japan scored 13 straight points to take control.

Japan led 51-38 at half time and didn’t take off their foot off the pedal in the second half as the West Africans failed to get back in the game.

Nigeria (0-3) became the latest African country to not win a game in the Olympics.

They were the last team from the continent to be victorious in the Olympics when that team went 1-5 in the 2004 Athens Games.