Tokyo Olympics Full TV & Streaming Schedule: How To Watch Everything, Including The 2021 Debut Of Simone Biles And The U.S.A Women’s Gymnastics Team – Updated

UPDATED with schedule changes: NBCUniversal is airing programming from the Tokyo Olympic Games across a wide swath of its broadcast, cable and digital properties, the programming schedules for which are constantly shifting this year. For instance, the timing for the first Tokyo Games appearance of the U.S.A. Women’s Gymnastics team was only announced hours before the event — It’s Saturday at 11:10 p.m., PST. Deadline is updating this list daily from multiple official sources. See schedule below for full event listings.

NBCU’s Peacock streaming service launched a Tokyo Olympics destination on July 15 that features extensive live coverage of some the Games’ biggest events including Gymnastics, Track and Field and the U.S.’s pursuit of its fourth straight gold medal in Men’s basketball. All of Peacock’s Tokyo Olympics programming will be available to stream for free with the exception of the U.S. Men’s Basketball coverage.

