Tokyo Olympics Full TV & Streaming Schedule: How To Watch Everything, Including The 2021 Debut Of Simone Biles And The U.S.A Women’s Gymnastics Team – Updated

UPDATED with schedule changes: NBCUniversal is airing programming from the Tokyo Olympic Games across a wide swath of its broadcast, cable and digital properties, the programming schedules for which are constantly shifting this year. For instance, the timing for the first Tokyo Games appearance of the U.S.A. Women’s Gymnastics team was only announced hours before the event — It’s Saturday at 11:10 p.m., PST. Deadline is updating this list daily from multiple official sources. See schedule below for full event listings.

NBCU’s Peacock streaming service launched a Tokyo Olympics destination on July 15 that features extensive live coverage of some the Games’ biggest events including Gymnastics, Track and Field and the U.S.’s pursuit of its fourth straight gold medal in Men’s basketball. All of Peacock’s Tokyo Olympics programming will be available to stream for free with the exception of the U.S. Men’s Basketball coverage.

Peacock is full of new daily live shows, original programming, dedicated Olympic channels, full event replays and curated highlights.

Scroll down for full TV schedule and programming details or to search for your favorite events.

**When are the Tokyo Olympics?**
The Games of the XXXII Olympiad are taking place from Friday, July 23 to Sunday, August 8, in Tokyo. The Opening Ceremony was Friday, July 23. The Closing Ceremony is set for August 8 at 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT.</p> <p><strong>Where can I watch the Tokyo Olympics?</strong><br /></br> NBC is home to the Olympics, so tune into your local NBC station for primetime coverage. Programing will also be featured on NBC Sports Network, USA, ., the NBC Olympics channel, the Golf Channel and Telemundo. Or viewers can stream the Games at Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and NBC Sports.com. Tokyo Olympics programming can also be seen on streamers that feature NBC such as Sling TV, Roku, Hulu Plus, FuboTV, AT&T TV, Xfinity and YouTube TV.</p> <p><strong>What is the time difference between the U.S. and Japan?</strong><br /></br> Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of U.S. Eastern time and 16 hours ahead of Pacific time, which means many events held in the evening in Tokyo will be in the early morning hours for U.S. viewers.</p> <p><strong>FULL TV & STREAMING SCHEDULE BY DATE</strong><br /></br> See below for the full day-by-day schedule, with specific events, times and channel information listed by network (last updated 5 p.m. July 24).</p> <p><strong><u>SATURDAY, JULY 24</u> (all times Pacific)</strong></p> <p><strong>Men’s Skateboarding: Street (Live)</strong>: 4:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. (USA)</p> <p><strong>Beach Volleyball, Basketball 3X3, Men’s Gymnastics & More</strong>: 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m. (NBC)</p> <p><strong>Men’s Volleyball: U.S.A. vs. France (Live)</strong>: 3 p.m.-5 p.m. (NBCSN)</p> <p><strong>Mens & Women’s Tennis: Singles & Doubles</strong>: 7 p.m.-4 a.m. (Olympic Channel)</p> <p><strong>Basketball 3X3, Archery (Live)</strong> 7:30 p.m.-8:25 p.m. (USA)</p> <p><strong>Men’s Skateboarding: Street Finals (Live)</strong>: 8:25 p.m.-9 p.m. (USA)</p> <p><strong>Women’s Cycling: Road Race (Live)</strong>: 9 p.m.-1:20 a.m. (USA)</p> <p><strong>Skateboarding, U.S. Women’s Volleyball</strong>: 9 p.m.-11 p.m. (NBC)</p> <p><strong>Softball: U.S.A. vs. Australia</strong>: 9 p.m.-11 p.m. (NBCSN)</p> <p><strong>U.S.A. WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS Qualifying (Live)</strong>: 11:10 a.m.-12:45 a.m. (Peacock)</p> <p><strong>Beach Volleyball & More</strong>: 11:30 p.m.-2 a.m. (NBC)</p> <p><strong><u>SUNDAY, JULY 25</u> (all times Pacific)</strong></p> <p><strong>Women’s Archery Final (Live) & Fencing</strong>: 12 a.m.-1 a.m. (.)</p> <p><strong>Men’s & Women’s 3X3 Basketball</strong>: 1 a.m.-2 a.m. (NBCSN)</p> <p><strong>Men’s Soccer: Brazil vs. Ivory Coast</strong>: 1:30 a.m.-3:30 a.m. (NBCSN)</p> <p><strong>Men’s Beach Volleyball, Men’s Gymnastics & More</strong>: 3 a.m.-5 a.m. (NBC)</p> <p><strong>Women’s Swimming (Live)</strong>: 3 a.m.-5:30 a.m. (USA)</p> <p><strong>Men’s Soccer: Australia vs. Spain & Japan vs. Mexico</strong>: 3:30 a.m.-6 a.m. (NBCSN)</p> <p><strong>Men’s Basketball: U.S.A. vs. France, Cycling & More</strong>: 5 a.m.-10:30 a.m. (NBC)</p> <p><strong>Women’s Archery Final</strong>: 5:30 a.m.-6:15 a.m. (USA)</p> <p><strong>Men’s Basketball: Australia vs. Nigeria</strong>: 7:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. (USA)</p> <p><strong>Men’s & Women’s Canoe & Kayak</strong>: 6:30 a.m.-7:30 a.m. (USA)</p> <p><strong>Women’s Handball: Spain vs. Sweden</strong>: 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. (USA)</p> <p><strong>Men’s & Women’s Fencing</strong>: 10:45 a.m.-12 p.m. (USA)</p> <p><strong>Men’s Triathlon (Live), Women’s Gymnastics, Swimming</strong>: 4 p.m.-8:30 p.m. (NBC)</p> <p><strong>Judo, Taekwondo, Boxing, Weightlifting</strong>: 12 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (USA)</p> <p><strong>Men’s Triathlon (Live)</strong>: 2:30 p.m.-5 p.m. (USA)</p> <p><strong>Women’s Beach Volleyball: USA vs LAT (Live)</strong>: 5 p.m.-6 p.m. (USA)</p> <p><strong>Softball: USA vs. Japan (Live)</strong>: 6 p.m.-8 p.m. (USA)</p> <p><strong>Men’s & Woman’s Tennis: Singles & Doubles (Live)</strong>: 7 p.m.-4 a.m. (Olympic Channel)</p> <p><strong>Basketball 3X3 & Women’s Beach Volleyball (Live)</strong>: 8 p.m.-9 p.m. (USA)</p> <p><strong>Women’s Skateboarding: Street Final (Live)</strong>: 8:30 p.m.-9 p.m. (NBC)</p> <p><strong>Women’s Skateboarding: Street Final & Men’s Volleyball: U.S.A. vs Russia</strong>: 9:05 p.m.-11 p.m. (NBC)</p> <p><strong>Men’s Basketball: Argentina vs. Slovenia</strong>: 9:35 p.m.-11:30 p.m. (.)</p> <p><strong>Women’s Water Polo: U.S.A. vs. China (Live)</strong>: 10 p.m.-11 p.m. (USA)</p> <p><strong>Men’s Diving Synchronized Platform Finals (Live)</strong>: 11 p.m.-12 a.m. (USA)</p> <p><strong>Men’s & Women’s Skeet Shooting Finals & Men’s Team Archery Final</strong> (Live): 11:30 p.m.-1 a.m. (.)</p> <p><strong>Women’s Gymnastics, Swimming Finals & More (Live)</strong>: 11:35 p.m.-4 a.m. (NBC)</p> <p><strong><u>MONDAY, JULY 26</u> (all times hereafter Eastern)</strong></p> <p><strong>NBC</strong></p> <p><u>12-5 p.m.</u></p> <p>Canoe Slalom – Men’s Final</p> <p>Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. China</p> <p>Women’s 3×3 Basketball – U.S. vs. China</p> <p>Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final</p> <p>Swimming – Qualifying Heats</p> <p>Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round</p> <p><u>8-9:30 p.m.</u></p> <p>Diving – Men’s Synchronized Platform Final</p> <p>Gymnastics – Men’s Team Final</p> <p><u>9:30-11:30 p.m.</u></p> <p>Swimming – Finals (Live)</p> <p>Men’s 200m Freestyle</p> <p>Women’s 100m Backstroke</p> <p>Men’s 100m Backstroke</p> <p>Women’s 100m Breaststroke</p> <p>Triathlon – Women’s Final</p> <p><u>8:30-9:05 p.m. (PT)</u></p> <p>U.S. Men’s Rugby Qualifying Round</p> <p><u>12:05-2 a.m.</u></p> <p>Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. China</p> <p><strong>USA</strong></p> <p><u>2-10:30 a.m.</u></p> <p>Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. China (Live)</p> <p>Diving – Men’s Synchronized Platform Final (Live)</p> <p>Fencing – Men’s Individual Foil & Women’s Individual Sabre Quarterfinals</p> <p>Canoe Slalom – Men’s Final (Live)</p> <p>Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round (Live)</p> <p>Swimming – Qualifying Heats (Live)</p> <p>3×3 Basketball (Live)</p> <p>Men’s Volleyball – Brazil vs. Argentina (Live)</p> <p><u>10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.</u></p> <p>Archery – Men’s Team Final</p> <p>Table Tennis – Mixed Doubles Final</p> <p>Surfing Report Day 2</p> <p>Cycling – Men’s Mountain Bike</p> <p>Weightlifting – Women’s Final</p> <p>Shooting – Women’s and Men’s Skeet Finals</p> <p>Boxing – Elimination Rounds</p> <p>Taekwondo – Finals</p> <p>Judo – Finals</p> <p><u>5:30-8 p.m.</u></p> <p>Triathlon – Women’s Final (Live)</p> <p><u>11 p.m.-12:30 a.m.</u></p> <p>Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round (Live)</p> <p>Archery – Individual Elimination Rounds</p> <p><u>12:40-2 a.m.</u></p> <p>Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Nigeria (Live)</p> <p><strong>.</strong></p> <p><u>2-5 a.m.</u></p> <p>Men’s Basketball – Argentina vs. Slovenia (Live)</p> <p>Shooting Skeet – Women’s Final</p> <p>Shooting Skeet – Men’s Final (Live)</p> <p>Archery – Men’s Team Final (Live)</p> <p>Cycling – Men’s Mountain Bike</p> <p><u>8-10:10 p.m.</u></p> <p>Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (Live)</p> <p>Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. South Africa (Live)</p> <p><u>10:10 p.m.-12 a.m.</u></p> <p>Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round (Live)</p> <p>Fencing – Women’s Team Epee Quarterfinals (Live)</p> <p>Rowing – Semifinals and Finals</p> <p><u>12-2 a.m.</u></p> <p>Softball – Bronze Medal Game (Live)</p> <p><strong>NBCSN</strong></p> <p><u>2-5 a.m.</u></p> <p>Men’s Beach Volleyball</p> <p>Softball – U.S. vs. Japan</p> <p><u>5 a.m.-8 p.m.</u></p> <p>3×3 Basketball (Live)</p> <p>Fencing – Men’s Individual Foil & Women’s Individual Sabre Finals (Live)</p> <p>Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round (Live)</p> <p>Rowing – Semifinals & Qualifying Heats</p> <p>Men’s Handball – Egypt vs. Denmark</p> <p>Badminton – Qualifying Round</p> <p>Men’s Handball – Spain vs. Norway</p> <p>Women’s Water Polo – Australia vs. Netherlands</p> <p>Men’s Volleyball – Poland vs. Italy</p> <p>Men’s Basketball – Argentina vs. Slovenia</p> <p><u>8 p.m.-2 a.m.</u></p> <p>Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. China</p> <p>Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Taiwan</p> <p>U.S. Rugby – Qualifying Round</p> <p>Triathlon – Women’s Final</p> <p><strong>OLYMPIC CHANNEL</strong></p> <p><u>2-7 a.m.</u></p> <p>Tennis (Live)</p> <p>Men’s Singles, Second Round</p> <p>Women’s Singles, Second Round</p> <p>Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Second Round</p> <p><u>7-4 p.m.</u></p> <p>Tennis</p> <p>Men’s Singles, Second Round</p> <p>Women’s Singles, Second Round</p> <p>Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Second Round</p> <p><u>10 p.m.-2 a.m.</u></p> <p>Tennis (Live)</p> <p>Men’s Singles, Second Round</p> <p>Women’s Singles, Third Round</p> <p>Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Quarterfinals</p> <p><strong>PEACOCK</strong></p> <p><u>6-11 a.m.</u></p> <p>Men’s Gymnastics Team Final (Live)</p> <p><strong><u>TUESDAY, JULY 27</u></strong></p> <p><strong>NBC</strong></p> <p><u>12-5 p.m.</u></p> <p>Slalom Canoeing – Women’s Final</p> <p>Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round</p> <p>Cycling – Women’s Mountain Bike</p> <p>3×3 Basketball – Quarterfinal</p> <p>Swimming – Qualifying Heats</p> <p>Diving – Women’s Synchronized Platform Final</p> <p>Swimming – Qualifying Heats</p> <p><u>8 p.m.-12 a.m.</u></p> <p>Gymnastics – Women’s Team Final</p> <p>Swimming – Finals (Live)</p> <p>Women’s 200m Freestyle</p> <p>Men’s 200m Butterfly</p> <p>Women’s 200m Individual Medley</p> <p>Women’s 1500m Freestyle</p> <p>Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay</p> <p><u>9-9:35 p.m. (PT)</u></p> <p>Slalom Canoeing – Qualifying (Live)</p> <p><u>12:35-2 a.m.</u></p> <p>Cycling – Women’s Team Trial</p> <p>Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary (Live)</p> <p><strong>USA</strong></p> <p><u>2-10 a.m.</u></p> <p>Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Nigeria (Live)</p> <p>Cycling – Women’s Mountain Bike (Live)</p> <p>Swimming – Qualifying Heats (Live)</p> <p>3×3 Basketball – Quarterfinals (Live)</p> <p><u>4-6 a.m.</u></p> <p>Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Australia (Live)</p> <p><u>10 a.m.-12 p.m.</u></p> <p>Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Australia</p> <p><u>12-2 p.m.</u></p> <p>Women’s Soccer – Canada vs. Great Britain</p> <p><u>2-6 p.m.</u></p> <p>Rugby – Men’s Quarterfinal</p> <p>Weightlifting – Women’s Finals</p> <p>Judo – Finals</p> <p>Taekwondo – Finals</p> <p>Boxing – Elimination Rounds</p> <p>Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Nigeria</p> <p><u>6-8 p.m.</u></p> <p>Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Australia</p> <p><u>8 p.m.-2 a.m.</u></p> <p>Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round (Live)</p> <p>Table Tennis – Women’s Quarterfinal (Live)</p> <p>Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Tunisia (Live)</p> <p>Rugby – Men’s Semifinals</p> <p>Archery – Individual Eliminations</p> <p>Slalom Canoeing – Qualifying (Live)</p> <p><strong>.</strong></p> <p><u>2-4:30 a.m.</u></p> <p>Diving – Women’s Synchronized Platform Final (Live)</p> <p>Slalom Canoeing – Women’s Final (Live)</p> <p>3×3 Basketball</p> <p><u>8 p.m.-2 a.m.</u></p> <p>Rowing – Finals and Semifinals (Live)</p> <p>Cycling – Women’s Time Trial (Live)</p> <p>Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round</p> <p>Cycling – Men’s Time Trial (Live)</p> <p><strong>NBCSN</strong></p> <p><u>2-7 a.m.</u></p> <p>Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (Live)</p> <p>Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Nigeria</p> <p>Rugby – Men’s Quarterfinal (Live)</p> <p>3×3 Basketball</p> <p><u>7-9:30 a.m.</u></p> <p>Softball – Final (Live)</p> <p><u>9:30 a.m.-8 p.m.</u></p> <p>Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (Live)</p> <p>Women’s Handball – France vs. Spain</p> <p>Archery – Individual Eliminations</p> <p>Badminton – Qualifying Rounds</p> <p>Equestrian – Team Dressage Final</p> <p>Fencing – Women’s Team Epee Final</p> <p>Softball – Final</p> <p>Table Tennis – Elimination Rounds</p> <p>Surfing – Semifinals</p> <p>Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. China</p> <p><u>8 p.m.-2 a.m.</u></p> <p>Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Nigeria</p> <p>Softball – Final</p> <p>Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Australia</p> <p>Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. China</p> <p><strong>OLYMPIC CHANNEL</strong></p> <p><u>2-7 a.m.</u></p> <p>Tennis (Live)</p> <p>Men’s Singles, Second Round</p> <p>Women’s Singles, Third Round</p> <p>Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Quarterfinals</p> <p><u>7 a.m.-4 p.m.</u></p> <p>Tennis</p> <p>Men’s Singles, Second Round</p> <p>Women’s Singles, Third Round</p> <p>Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Quarterfinals</p> <p><u>10 p.m.-2 a.m.</u></p> <p>Tennis (Live)</p> <p>Men’s Singles, Third Round</p> <p>Women’s Singles and Doubles, Quarterfinals</p> <p>Men’s Doubles, Semifinals</p> <p>Mixed, First Round</p> <p><strong>PEACOCK</strong></p> <p><u>6-11 a.m.</u></p> <p>Women’s Gymnastics Team Final (Live)</p> <p><strong><u>WEDNESDAY, JULY 28</u></strong></p> <p><strong>NBC</strong></p> <p><u>12-5 p.m.</u></p> <p>Rowing – Finals</p> <p>Cycling – Individual Time Trials</p> <p>Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round</p> <p>Swimming – Qualifying Heats</p> <p><u>3-5 p.m.</u></p> <p>Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Iran</p> <p><u>8 p.m.-12 a.m.</u></p> <p>Gymnastics – Men’s Individual All-Around</p> <p>Diving – Men’s Synchronized Springboard Final</p> <p>Swimming – Finals (Live)</p> <p>Men’s 800m Freestyle</p> <p>Men’s 200m Breaststroke</p> <p>Women’s 200m Butterfly</p> <p>Men’s 100m Freestyle</p> <p>Women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay</p> <p><u>9-9:35 p.m. (PT)</u></p> <p>Table Tennis – Women’s Semifinal</p> <p><u>12:35 am.-2 a.m.</u></p> <p>3×3 Basketball – Finals</p> <p>Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round</p> <p>Cycling – BMX Racing Quarterfinals</p> <p><strong>USA</strong></p> <p><u>2 a.m.-12 p.m.</u></p> <p>Diving – Men’s Synchronized Springboard Final</p> <p>Slalom Canoeing – Qualifying (Live)</p> <p>3×3 Basketball – Women’s Semifinal (Live)</p> <p>Rugby – Men’s Bronze Medal and Final (Live)</p> <p>3×3 Basketball – Men’s Semifinal</p> <p>Swimming – Qualifying Heats (Live)</p> <p>3×3 Basketball – Finals (Live)</p> <p>Men’s Volleyball – Brazil vs. Taiwan (Live)</p> <p>Surfing – Finals</p> <p>Slalom Canoeing – Men’s Qualifying</p> <p><u>12-8 p.m.</u></p> <p>Archery – Individual Eliminations</p> <p>Table Tennis – Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals & Semifinal</p> <p>Rowing – Finals</p> <p>Fencing – Men’s Team Sabre Finals</p> <p>Judo – Finals</p> <p>Weightlifting – Men’s Final</p> <p>Boxing – Elimination Rounds</p> <p>3×3 Basketball – Finals</p> <p>Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Tunisia</p> <p>Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary</p> <p><u>8 p.m.-2 a.m.</u></p> <p>Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round (Live)</p> <p>Rugby – Women’s Qualifying Round (Live)</p> <p>Table Tennis – Women’s Semifinal (Live)</p> <p>Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Italy (Live)</p> <p><strong>.</strong></p> <p><u>2-5 a.m.</u></p> <p>Cycling – Men’s Individual Time Trial (Live)</p> <p><u>8 p.m.-2 a.m.</u></p> <p>Rowing – Finals (Live)</p> <p>Cycling – BMX Racing Quarterfinals (Live)</p> <p>Fencing – Women’s Team Foil Quarterfinals</p> <p>Archery – Individual Eliminations</p> <p>Fencing – Women’s Team Foil Semifinals (Live)</p> <p><strong>NBCSN</strong></p> <p><u>2-4 a.m.</u></p> <p>Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. China</p> <p>Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round</p> <p><u>4-6:30 a.m.</u></p> <p>Men’s Soccer – Germany vs. Ivory Coast (Live)</p> <p>Men’s Soccer – Romania vs. New Zealand (Live)</p> <p><u>6:30-7:30 a.m.</u></p> <p>Slalom Canoeing – Women’s Qualifying</p> <p><u>7:30-9:30 a.m.</u></p> <p>Men’s Soccer – France vs. Japan (Live)</p> <p><u>9:30-11:30 a.m.</u></p> <p>Men’s Soccer – Spain vs. Argentina</p> <p><u>11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.</u></p> <p>Men’s Basketball – Australia vs. Italy</p> <p><u>1:30-8 p.m.</u></p> <p>Men’s Handball – France vs. Germany</p> <p>Badminton – Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals</p> <p>Equestrian – Dressage Individual Final</p> <p>Women’s Water Polo – China vs. Japan</p> <p>Rugby – Men’s Bronze Medal and Final</p> <p><u>8 p.m.-2 a.m.</u></p> <p>3×3 Basketball – Finals</p> <p>Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Tunisia</p> <p>Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary</p> <p>Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Iran</p> <p>Rugby – Men’s Bronze Medal and Final</p> <p><strong>OLYMPIC CHANNEL</strong></p> <p><u>2-7 a.m.</u></p> <p>Tennis (Live)</p> <p>Men’s Singles, Third Round</p> <p>Women’s Singles and Doubles, Quarterfinals</p> <p>Men’s Doubles, Semifinals</p> <p>Mixed, First Round</p> <p><u>7 a.m.-4 p.m.</u></p> <p>Tennis</p> <p>Men’s Singles, Third Round</p> <p>Women’s Singles and Doubles, Quarterfinals</p> <p>Men’s Doubles, Semifinals</p> <p>Mixed, First Round</p> <p><u>10 p.m.-2 a.m.</u></p> <p>Tennis (Live)</p> <p>Men’s Singles and Mixed, Quarterfinals</p> <p>Women’s Singles and Doubles, Semifinals</p> <p><strong>GOLF CHANNEL</strong></p> <p><u>6:30 p.m.-3 a.m.</u></p> <p>Men’s First Round (Live)</p> <p><strong>PEACOCK</strong></p> <p><u>12:40-2 a.m.</u></p> <p>Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Iran (Live)</p> <p><u>6-11 a.m.</u></p> <p>Men’s Gymnastics All Around (Live)</p> <p><strong><u>THURSDAY, JULY 29</u></strong></p> <p><strong>NBC</strong></p> <p><u>12-5 p.m.</u></p> <p>Rowing – Finals</p> <p>Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Italy</p> <p>Cycling – BMX Racing Quarterfinals</p> <p>Slalom Canoeing – Women’s Final</p> <p>Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Turkey</p> <p>Swimming – Qualifying Heats</p> <p><u>8-11:30 p.m.</u></p> <p>Gymnastics – Women’s All-Around</p> <p>Swimming – Finals (Live)</p> <p>Women’s 200m Breaststroke</p> <p>Men’s 200m Backstroke</p> <p>Women’s 100m Freestyle</p> <p>Men’s 200m Individual Medley</p> <p>Gymnastics – Women’s All-Around</p> <p>Swimming – Women’s 200m Backstroke Semifinals</p> <p>Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds (Live)</p> <p>Women’s 800m</p> <p>Men’s 400m Hurdles</p> <p>Women’s 100m</p> <p><u>8:30-9:05 p.m. (PT)</u></p> <p>Rugby – Women’s Qualifying Round</p> <p><u>12:05-2 a.m.</u></p> <p>Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds</p> <p>Cycling – BMX Racing Finals</p> <p><strong>USA</strong></p> <p><u>2 a.m.-12:30 p.m.</u></p> <p>Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Italy (Live)</p> <p>Slalom Canoeing – Women’s Final (Live)</p> <p>Rugby – Women’s Qualifying Round (Live)</p> <p>Swimming – Qualifying Heats (Live)</p> <p>Archery – Individual Eliminations</p> <p>Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Turkey (Live)</p> <p>Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round</p> <p><u>12:30-6 p.m.</u></p> <p>Table Tennis – Men’s Semifinals</p> <p>Fencing – Women’s Team Foil Final</p> <p>Shooting – Women’s Trap Final</p> <p>Judo – Finals</p> <p>Boxing – Elimination Rounds</p> <p>Slalom Canoeing – Women’s Final</p> <p><u>6-8 p.m.</u></p> <p>Men’s Basketball – Spain vs. Argentina</p> <p><u>8 p.m.- 12:30 a.m.</u></p> <p>Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds (Live)</p> <p>Rugby – Women’s Qualifying Round</p> <p>Archery – Women’s Elimination Round</p> <p><u>12:40-2:30 a.m.</u></p> <p>Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Japan (Live)</p> <p><strong>.</strong></p> <p><u>2-5 a.m.</u></p> <p>Fencing – Women’s Team Foil Semifinal (Live)</p> <p>Table Tennis – Men’s Semifinals (Live)</p> <p>Men’s Water Polo – Croatia vs. Montenegro</p> <p><u>8 p.m.-2 a.m.</u></p> <p>Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Brazil (Live)</p> <p>Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (Live)</p> <p>Rowing – Finals (Live)</p> <p>Women’s Rugby – U.S. vs. Australia (Live)</p> <p>Cycling – BMX Racing Finals (Live)</p> <p>Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Brazil (Live)</p> <p>Badminton – Women’s Singles Quarterfinal</p> <p>Gymnastics – Women’s Trampoline Final (Live)</p> <p><strong>NBCSN</strong></p> <p><u>2-8:10 a.m.</u></p> <p>Rugby – Men’s Bronze Medal and Final</p> <p>Soccer – Men’s Qualifying Round</p> <p>Men’s Beach Volleyball</p> <p>Badminton – Elimination Round</p> <p>Fencing – Women’s Team Foil Bronze Medal and Final (Live)</p> <p><u>8:10-10 a.m.</u></p> <p>Men’s Basketball – Spain vs. Argentina (Live)</p> <p><u>10 a.m.-8 p.m.</u></p> <p>Table Tennis – Women’s Singles Final</p> <p>Women’s Handball – Montenegro vs. Norway</p> <p>Badminton – Elimination Rounds</p> <p>Archery – Individual Eliminations</p> <p>Women’s Handball – Sweden vs. France</p> <p>Rowing – Finals</p> <p>Women’s Volleyball – China vs. Taiwan</p> <p>Rugby – Women’s Qualifying Round</p> <p><u>8 p.m.-2 a.m.</u></p> <p>Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Italy</p> <p>Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Turkey</p> <p>Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round</p> <p>Women’s Handball – Montenegro vs. Norway</p> <p>Rugby-Women’s Qualifying Round</p> <p><strong>OLYMPIC CHANNEL</strong></p> <p><u>2-7 a.m.</u></p> <p>Tennis (Live)</p> <p>Men’s Singles and Mixed, Quarterfinals</p> <p>Women’s Singles and Doubles, Semifinals</p> <p><u>7 a.m.-4 p.m.</u></p> <p>Tennis</p> <p>Men’s Singles and Mixed, Quarterfinals</p> <p>Women’s Singles and Doubles, Semifinals</p> <p><u>11 p.m.-2 a.m.</u></p> <p>Tennis (Live)</p> <p>Men’s Singles and Mixed, Semifinals</p> <p>Men’s Doubles, Final</p> <p><strong>GOLF CHANNEL</strong></p> <p><u>11:30 a.m.-5 p.m.</u></p> <p>Men’s First Round</p> <p><u>6:30 p.m.-3 a.m.</u></p> <p>Men’s Second Round (Live)</p> <p><strong>PEACOCK</strong></p> <p><u>6-11 a.m.</u></p> <p>Women’s Gymnastics All Around (Live)</p> <p><strong><u>FRIDAY, JULY 30</u></strong></p> <p><strong>NBC</strong></p> <p><u>12-5 p.m.</u></p> <p>Rowing – Women’s and Men’s Finals</p> <p>Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Taiwan</p> <p>Cycling – BMX Racing Finals</p> <p>Diving – Women’s Springboard Qualifying</p> <p>Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round</p> <p>Swimming – Qualifying Heats</p> <p><u>8-11:30 p.m.</u></p> <p>Track & Field – Women’s 400m Hurdles Round One (Live)</p> <p>Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (Live)</p> <p>Track & Field – Mixed 4x400m Relay Semifinals</p> <p>Swimming – Finals (Live)</p> <p>Men’s 100m Butterfly</p> <p>Women’s 200m Backstroke</p> <p>Women’s 800m Freestyle</p> <p>Mixed 4×100 Medley</p> <p>Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds</p> <p>Men’s 800m Round One</p> <p>Women’s 100m Hurdles Round One</p> <p>Men’s 100m Prelims</p> <p><u>8:30-9:05 p.m. (PT)</u></p> <p>Archery – Men’s Individual Round of 16</p> <p><u>12:05 – 2 a.m.</u></p> <p>Triathlon – Mixed Relay</p> <p>Cycling – BMX Freestyle Qualifying</p> <p><strong>USA</strong></p> <p><u>2 a.m.-2 p.m.</u></p> <p>Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Japan (Live)</p> <p>Diving – Women’s Springboard Qualifying (Live)</p> <p>Table Tennis – Men’s Singles Final</p> <p>Women’s Rugby – Quarterfinals</p> <p>Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Brazil</p> <p><u>4:30-6 a.m.</u></p> <p>Women’s Rugby – Quarterfinals (Live)</p> <p><u>6-8:45 a.m.</u></p> <p>Swimming – Qualifying Heats (Live)</p> <p><u>2 p.m.-2 a.m.</u></p> <p>Canoeing – Men’s Slalom Final</p> <p>Archery – Women’s Individual Final</p> <p>Archery – Men’s Individual Round of 16</p> <p>Judo – Finals</p> <p>Boxing – Quarterfinals</p> <p>Table Tennis – Men’s Singles Final</p> <p>Cycling – BMX Freestyle Qualifying (Live)</p> <p>Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round</p> <p><u>6:30 p.m.-8 p.m.</u></p> <p>Triathlon – Mixed Relay (Live)</p> <p><u>8 p.m. 11 p.m.</u></p> <p>Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds (Live)</p> <p>Women’s 400m Hurdles</p> <p>Men’s 800m</p> <p>Women’s 100m Hurdles</p> <p><u>1-2 a.m.</u></p> <p>Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary (Live)</p> <p><strong>.</strong></p> <p><u>2-4 a.m.</u></p> <p>Gymnastics – Women’s Trampoline Final (Live)</p> <p>Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Taiwan (Live)</p> <p>Archery – Women’s Individual Final (Live)</p> <p><u>8 p.m.-2 a.m.</u></p> <p>Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (Live)</p> <p>Cycling – Women’s BMX Freestyle Qualifying (Live)</p> <p>Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Taiwan (Live)</p> <p>Rugby – Women’s Semifinals</p> <p>Fencing – Women’s Team Sabre, Semifinals (Live)</p> <p>Gymnastics – Men’s Trampoline Final (Live)</p> <p><strong>NBCSN</strong></p> <p><u>2 a.m.-2 p.m.</u></p> <p>Baseball – U.S. vs. Israel</p> <p>Men’s Handball – France vs. Spain</p> <p>Women’s Soccer-Quarterfinal</p> <p><u>2-4 a.m.</u></p> <p>Women’s Volleyball – China vs. Taiwan (Live)</p> <p><u>4-6 a.m.</u></p> <p>Women’s Soccer – Quarterfinal TBD (Live)</p> <p><u>6-8 a.m.</u></p> <p>Women’s Soccer – Quarterfinal TBD (Live)</p> <p><u>8-9 a.m.</u></p> <p>Women’s Soccer – Quarterfinal TBD (Live)</p> <p><u>9-10 a.m.</u></p> <p>Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round (Live)</p> <p><u>10-10:30 a.m.</u></p> <p>Men’s Volleyball – France vs. Taiwan (Live)</p> <p><u>2 p.m.-2 a.m.</u></p> <p>Badminton – Mixed Doubles Final</p> <p>Equestrian – Eventing, Dressage</p> <p>Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Japan</p> <p>Women’s Soccer – Quarterfinal</p> <p>Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round</p> <p>Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Taiwan</p> <p>Women’s Rugby – Semifinals</p> <p><strong>OLYMPIC CHANNEL</strong></p> <p><u>2-7 a.m.</u></p> <p>Tennis (Live)</p> <p>Men’s Doubles Final</p> <p>Men’s Doubles Bronze Medal</p> <p>Men’s Singles Semifinals</p> <p>Mixed Doubles Semifinals</p> <p><u>7 a.m.-3 p.m.</u></p> <p>Tennis</p> <p>Men’s Doubles Final</p> <p>Men’s Doubles Bronze Medal</p> <p>Men’s Singles Semifinals</p> <p>Mixed Doubles Semifinals</p> <p><u>11 p.m.-2 a.m.</u></p> <p>Tennis (Live)</p> <p>Women’s Singles Final</p> <p>Men’s Singles Bronze Medal</p> <p>Women’s Singles Bronze Medal</p> <p>Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal</p> <p>Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal</p> <p><strong>GOLF CHANNEL</strong></p> <p><u>11:30 a.m.-5 p.m.</u></p> <p>Men’s Second Round</p> <p><u>6:30 p.m.-3 a.m.</u></p> <p>Men’s Third Round (Live)</p> <p><strong>PEACOCK</strong></p> <p><u>6-11 a.m.</u></p> <p>Track & Field (Live)</p> <p>Women’s 5000m Round 1</p> <p>Women’s Triple Jump Qualifying Round</p> <p>Women’s Shot Put Qualifying Round</p> <p>Mixed 4x400m Relay Round 1</p> <p>Men’s 10000m FinAL</p> <p><strong><u>SATURDAY, JULY 31</u></strong></p> <p><strong>NBC</strong></p> <p><u>8 a.m.-6 p.m.</u></p> <p>Archery – Men’s Final</p> <p>Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary</p> <p>Rugby – Women’s Final</p> <p>Cycling – BMX Freestyle Qualifying</p> <p>Gymnastics – Men’s Trampoline Final</p> <p>Tennis – Women’s Singles Final</p> <p>Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round</p> <p>Golf – Men’s Third Round Report</p> <p>Diving – Women’s Springboard Semifinal</p> <p><u>2 p.m.-4 p.m.</u></p> <p>Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Taiwan</p> <p><u>4 p.m.-6 p.m.</u></p> <p>Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Czech Republic</p> <p><u>8 p.m.-11:30 p.m.</u></p> <p>Beach Volleyball – Women’s Elimination Round (Live)</p> <p>Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds</p> <p>Swimming – Finals (Live)</p> <p>Men’s and Women’s 50m Freestyle</p> <p>Men’s 1500m Freestyle</p> <p>Men’s and Women’s 4x100m Medleys</p> <p>Track & Field – Finals</p> <p>Mixed 4×400 Relay Final</p> <p>Women’s 100m Final</p> <p><u>8:30-9:05 p.m. (PT)</u></p> <p>Fencing – Men’s Team Foil, Quarterfinal</p> <p><u>12-2 a.m.</u></p> <p>Beach Volleyball – Men’s Elimination Round (Live)</p> <p>Cycling – BMX Freestyle Finals</p> <p>Men’s Swimming 1500m Freestyle Final</p> <p><strong>USA</strong></p> <p><u>2-4:30 a.m.</u></p> <p>Diving – Women’s Springboard Semifinal (Live)</p> <p>Women’s Handball – Taiwan vs. France</p> <p><u>4:30-5:30 a.m.</u></p> <p>Women’s Rugby – Final and Bronze Medal (Live)</p> <p><u>5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.</u></p> <p>Men’s Soccer – Quarterfinal (Live)</p> <p><u>7-9 a.m.</u></p> <p>Men’s Soccer – Quarterfinal (Live)</p> <p><u>9-10:30 a.m.</u></p> <p>Women’s Volleyball – China vs. Italy (Live)</p> <p><u>10:30-2 a.m.</u></p> <p>Men’s Basketball – Australia vs. Germany</p> <p>Women’s Volleyball – Serbia vs. Brazil</p> <p>Women’s Rugby – Final and Bronze Medal</p> <p>Judo – Team Final</p> <p>Boxing – Semifinals</p> <p>Weightlifting – Finals</p> <p>Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary</p> <p>Men’s Soccer – Quarterfinal</p> <p>Men’s Water Polo – Croatia vs. Serbia</p> <p>Fencing – Men’s Team Foil, Quarterfinal</p> <p>Women’s Basketball – Canada vs. Spain</p> <p>Fencing – Men’s Team Foil, Semifinal (Live)</p> <p><u>8:10 p.m.-10:45 p.m.</u></p> <p>Track & Field – Finals and Qualifying Round (Live)</p> <p>Women’s Shotput Final</p> <p>Men’s 400m Qualifying Round</p> <p>Women’s Steeplechase Qualifying Round</p> <p><strong>.</strong></p> <p><u>2-4 a.m.</u></p> <p>Gymnastics – Men’s Trampoline Final (Live)</p> <p>Shooting – Mixed Trap Final</p> <p>Archery – Men’s Individual Final (Live)</p> <p><u>8 p.m.-2 a.m.</u></p> <p>Women’s Rugby – Final</p> <p>Archery – Men’s Individual Final</p> <p>Cycling – BMX Freestyle Finals (Live)</p> <p>Wrestling – Qualifying Round (Live)</p> <p>Badminton – Men’s Singles Semifinal (Live)</p> <p>Beach Volleyball – Elimination Round (Live)</p> <p><strong>NBCSN</strong></p> <p><u>2-4 a.m.</u></p> <p>Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Brazil</p> <p><u>4-6 a.m.</u></p> <p>Men’s Soccer – Quarterfinal (Live)</p> <p><u>6-9 a.m.</u></p> <p>Baseball – U.S. vs. Korea (Live)</p> <p><u>9 a.m.-3 p.m.</u></p> <p>Badminton – Men’s Doubles Final (Live)</p> <p>Women’s Handball – Norway vs. Netherlands</p> <p>Fencing – Women’s Team Sabre Final</p> <p>Beach Volleyball – Lucky Loser</p> <p>Equestrian – Eventing, Dressage</p> <p><u>3-9:45 p.m.</u></p> <p>Badminton – Women’s Semifinal</p> <p>Archery – Men’s Individual Final</p> <p>Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round & Lucky Loser</p> <p>Tennis – Women’s Final</p> <p>Men’s Soccer – Quarterfinal</p> <p><u>9:45 p.m.-11:45 p.m</u>.</p> <p>Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Taiwan</p> <p><u>11:45 p.m.-12:45 a.m.</u></p> <p>Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary</p> <p><u>12:45-1:45 a.m.</u></p> <p>Women’s Rugby – Bronze Medal & Final</p> <p><u>1:45-3:30 a.m.</u></p> <p>Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Czech Republic</p> <p><strong>OLYMPIC CHANNEL</strong></p> <p><u>2-7 a.m.</u></p> <p>Tennis (Live)</p> <p>Women’s Singles Final</p> <p>Women’s Singles Bronze Medal</p> <p>Men’s Singles Bronze Medal</p> <p>Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal</p> <p>Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal</p> <p><u>7 a.m.-3 p.m.</u></p> <p>Tennis</p> <p>Women’s Singles Final</p> <p>Women’s Singles Bronze Medal</p> <p>Men’s Singles Bronze Medal</p> <p>Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal</p> <p>Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal</p> <p><u>11 p.m.-2 a.m.</u></p> <p>Tennis (Live)</p> <p>Men’s Singles Final</p> <p>Women’s Doubles Final</p> <p>Mixed Doubles Final</p> <p><strong>GOLF CHANNEL</strong></p> <p><u>11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.</u></p> <p>Men’s Third Round</p> <p><u>6:30 p.m.-3 a.m.</u></p> <p>Men’s Final Round (Live)</p> <p><strong>PEACOCK</strong></p> <p><u>6-11 a.m.</u></p> <p>Track & Field (Live)</p> <p>Men’s Long Jump Qualifying Round</p> <p>Women’s 100m Semifinals</p> <p>Men’s 100m Round 1</p> <p>Men’s Discus Throw Final</p> <p>Women’s 800m Semifinals</p> <p>Mixed 4x400m Relay Final</p> <p>Women’s 100m Final</p> <p>Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. TBD (Live)</p> <p><strong><u>SUNDAY, AUGUST 1</u></strong></p> <p><strong>NBC</strong></p> <p><u>8:45-10:45 a.m.</u></p> <p>Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina (Live)</p> <p><u>10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.</u></p> <p>Fencing – Men’s Team Foil Final</p> <p>Equestrian – Eventing, Cross Country</p> <p><em>Kamome</em></p> <p>Tennis – Men’s Singles Final</p> <p>Beach Volleyball – Men’s Elimination Round</p> <p>Golf – Men’s Final Round</p> <p>Beach Volleyball – Women’s Elimination Round</p> <p>Cycling – BMX Freestyle Finals</p> <p>Gymnastics – Men’s Floor & Pommel Horse Finals</p> <p><u>7 p.m.-11:30 p.m.</u></p> <p>Diving – Women’s Springboard Final</p> <p>Track & Field – Semifinals</p> <p>Men’s 100m</p> <p>Women’s 100m Hurdles</p> <p>Beach Volleyball – Women’s Elimination Round (Live)</p> <p><u>9 p.m.-9:30 p.m.</u></p> <p>Gymnastics – Women’s Vault Final</p> <p><u>9:30 p.m.-11 p.m.</u></p> <p>Track & Field – Semifinals and Finals</p> <p>Men’s 100m Final</p> <p>Women’s 100m Hurdle Final</p> <p>Men’s Long Jump Final</p> <p>Men’s 800m Semifinal</p> <p>Men’s 400m Semifinal</p> <p>Women’s 200m Round One</p> <p><u>11 p.m.-11:30 p.m.</u></p> <p>Gymnastics – Women’s Uneven Bars Final</p> <p><u>8:30 p.m.-9:05 p.m. (PT)</u></p> <p>Canoeing – Spring Qualifying (Live)</p> <p><u>12:05-2 a.m.</u></p> <p>Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Italy</p> <p><strong>USA</strong></p> <p><u>2 a.m.-2 p.m.</u></p> <p>Diving – Women’s Springboard Final (Live)</p> <p>Men’s Volleyball – Brazil vs. France</p> <p>Beach Volleyball – Elimination Round</p> <p>Men’s Handball – Denmark vs. Sweden (Live)</p> <p>Women’s Water Polo – Hungary vs. China</p> <p>Women’s Water Polo – Netherlands vs. Canada</p> <p><u>4:20-6:10 a.m.</u></p> <p>Men’s Basketball – Spain vs. Slovenia (Live)</p> <p><u>2 p.m.-2 a.m.</u></p> <p>Men’s Handball – Germany vs. Brazil</p> <p>Wrestling – Semifinals</p> <p>Boxing – Semifinals</p> <p>Weightlifting – Women’s Final</p> <p>Tennis – Men’s Singles Final</p> <p>Canoeing – Spring Qualifying (Live)</p> <p><u>8 p.m.-10:55 p.m.</u></p> <p>Track & Field – Finals and Qualifying Rounds (Live)</p> <p>Women’s 100m Hurdles Final</p> <p>Men’s Long Jump Final</p> <p>Women’s 1500m Round One</p> <p>Women’s 200m Round One</p> <p><u>12:40-2:30 a.m.</u></p> <p>Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. France (Live)</p> <p><strong>.</strong></p> <p><u>2-5 a.m.</u></p> <p>Badminton – Men’s Singles Semifinal</p> <p>Men’s Handball – Norway vs. France (Live)</p> <p><u>8 p.m.-2 a.m.</u></p> <p>Fencing – Men’s Team Foil Final</p> <p>Beach Volleyball – Men’s Elimination Round (Live)</p> <p>Men’s Water Polo – Hungary vs. Italy</p> <p>Field Hockey – Women’s Quarterfinal (Live)</p> <p>Badminton – Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal & Final (Live)</p> <p><u>10:30 p.m.-11:40 p.m.</u></p> <p>Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Greece (Live)</p> <p><strong>NBCSN</strong></p> <p><u>2-3:30 a.m.</u></p> <p>Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Czech Republic</p> <p><u>3:30 a.m.-2 p.m.</u></p> <p>Men’s Soccer – Quarterfinal</p> <p>Field Hockey – Men’s Quarterfinal</p> <p>Weightlifting – Women’s Final (Live)</p> <p>Fencing – Men’s Team Foil Final (Live)</p> <p>Badminton – Women’s Singles Final (Live)</p> <p>Table Tennis – Elimination Round</p> <p>Badminton – Men’s Singles Semifinal</p> <p><u>2 p.m.-2 a.m.</u></p> <p>Equestrian – Eventing, Cross Country</p> <p>Golf – Men’s Final Round</p> <p>Men’s Handball – Denmark vs. Sweden</p> <p>Badminton – Women’s Singles Final</p> <p><u>6 p.m.-8 p.m.</u></p> <p>Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina</p> <p><strong>OLYMPIC CHANNEL</strong></p> <p><u>2-7 a.m.</u></p> <p>Tennis (Live)</p> <p>Men’s Singles Final</p> <p>Women’s Doubles Final</p> <p>Mixed Doubles Final</p> <p><u>7 a.m.-3 p.m.</u></p> <p>Tennis</p> <p>Men’s Singles Final</p> <p>Women’s Doubles Final</p> <p>Mixed Doubles Final</p> <p><u>7 p.m.-10 p.m.</u></p> <p>Wrestling Qualifying Rounds & Semifinals</p> <p>Greco Roman 60kg and 130 kg</p> <p>Women’s Freestyle 76 kg</p> <p><u>10 p.m.-12:30 a.m.</u></p> <p>Wrestling Qualifying Rounds & Semifinals (Live)</p> <p>Greco Roman 60kg, 77 kg, 97 kg, and 130 kg</p> <p>Women’s Freestyle 68kg and 76 kg</p> <p><strong>GOLF CHANNEL</strong></p> <p><u>11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.</u></p> <p>Men’s Final Round</p> <p><u>5 p.m.-8 p.m.</u></p> <p>Men’s Final Round</p> <p><strong>PEACOCK</strong></p> <p><u>4-11 a.m.</u></p> <p>Gymnastics Event Finals (Live)</p> <p>Men’s Floor Exercise</p> <p>Women’s Vault</p> <p>Men’s Pommel Horse</p> <p>Women’s Uneven Bars</p> <p>Track & Field (Live)</p> <p>Men’s High Jump Final</p> <p>Men’s 100m Semifinals</p> <p>Women’s 100m Hurdles Semifinals</p> <p>Women’s Triple Jump Final</p> <p>Men’s 800m Semifinals</p> <p>Men’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals</p> <p>Men’s 100m Final</p> <p><strong><u>MONDAY, AUGUST 2</u></strong></p> <p><strong>NBC</strong></p> <p><u>12-5 p.m.</u></p> <p>Equestrian-Eventing, Jumping Finals</p> <p>Artistic Swimming-Duet Qualifying</p> <p>Men’s Water Polo-U.S. vs. Greece</p> <p>Beach Volleyball-Men’s Elimination Round</p> <p>Diving-Men’s Springboard Qualifying</p> <p>Gymnastics-Men’s Vault and Men’s Rings Finals</p> <p><u>8-11:30 p.m.</u></p> <p>Beach Volleyball-Women’s Quarterfinal (Live)</p> <p>Gymnastics-Women’s Floor Final</p> <p>Track & Field – Finals, Semifinals & Qualifying</p> <p>Women’s 200m Semifinal (Live)</p> <p>Men’s 400m Semifinal (Live)</p> <p>Women’s 400 Hurdles Semifinal (Live)</p> <p>Men’s Steeplechase Final (Live)</p> <p>Women’s 5000m Final (Live)</p> <p>Women’s 400m Round 1 (Live)</p> <p>Men’s 400 Hurdles Final (Live)</p> <p>Women’s Long Jump Final (Live)</p> <p>Men’s 200m Round 1 (Live)</p> <p>Soccer-Women’s Semifinal</p> <p><u>8:30 p.m.-9:05 p.m. (PT)</u></p> <p>Canoeing-Sprint Finals (Live)</p> <p>Volleyball-Men’s Quarterfinal (Live)</p> <p><u>12:05-2 a.m.</u></p> <p>Volleyball-Men’s Quarterfinal (Live)</p> <p><strong>USA</strong></p> <p><u>4 a.m.-8 p.m.</u></p> <p>Soccer – Women’s Semifinal (Live)</p> <p>Cycling – Track Finals</p> <p>Soccer – Women’s Semifinal (Live)</p> <p>Beach Volleyball – Elimination Round (Live)</p> <p>Men’s Water Polo – Spain vs. Croatia (Live)</p> <p>Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying</p> <p>Handball – Spain vs. China</p> <p>Women’s Weightlifting – Finals</p> <p>Wrestling – Finals</p> <p>Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. France</p> <p>Soccer – Women’s Semifinal</p> <p><u>11 p.m.-2 a.m.</u></p> <p>Men’s Diving – Springboard Semifinal</p> <p>Water Polo – Women’s Quarterfinal (Live)</p> <p><strong>.</strong></p> <p><u>2-5 a.m.</u></p> <p>Diving – Men’s Springboard Qualifying (Live)</p> <p>Field Hockey – Women’s Quarterfinal</p> <p><u>8 p.m.-2 a.m.</u></p> <p>Track & Field – Finals and Qualifying</p> <p>Women’s 400m Round 1 (Live)</p> <p>Men’s 400 Hurdles Final (Live)</p> <p>Women’s Long Jump Final (Live)</p> <p>Men’s 200m Round 1 (Live)</p> <p>Men’s 1500m Round 1 (Live)</p> <p>Beach Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal</p> <p>Canoeing – Sprint Finals</p> <p><strong>NBCSN</strong></p> <p><u>2 a.m.-2 p.m.</u></p> <p>Equestrian – Eventing, Cross Country</p> <p>Beach Volleyball – Elimination Rounds (Live)</p> <p>Fencing – Men’s Team Foil Final</p> <p>Volleyball – Women, China vs. Turkey</p> <p>Weightlifting – Women’s Final (Live)</p> <p>Badminton – Men’ Singles Final (Live)</p> <p>Soccer – Women’s Semifinal</p> <p>Badminton – Women’s Doubles Final</p> <p>Equestrian – Eventing, Jumping Finals</p> <p>Field Hockey – Women’s Quarterfinal</p> <p>Handball – Women, Netherlands vs. Montenegro</p> <p><strong>OLYMPIC CHANNEL</strong></p> <p><u>5-9 a.m.</u></p> <p>Wrestling Finals (Live)</p> <p>Greco-Roman 60kg Final</p> <p>Greco-Roman 130kg Final</p> <p>Women’s Freestyle 76kg Final</p> <p>Greco-Roman 77kg Semifinal</p> <p>Greco-Roman 97kg Semifinal</p> <p><u>9 a.m.-1 p.m.</u></p> <p>Wrestling</p> <p><u>10 p.m.-12:30 a.m.</u></p> <p>Wrestling Qualifying Rounds (Live)</p> <p>Greco-Roman 67kg</p> <p>Greco-Roman 77kg</p> <p>Greco-Roman 87kg</p> <p>Greco-Roman 97kg</p> <p>Women’s Freestyle 62kg</p> <p>Women’s Freestyle 68kg</p> <p><u>12:30-2 a.m.</u></p> <p>Wrestling</p> <p><strong>GOLF CHANNEL</strong></p> <p><u>8 a.m.-1 p.m.</u></p> <p>Men’s First Round</p> <p><strong>PEACOCK</strong></p> <p><u>12:40-2 a.m.</u></p> <p>Men’s Basketball – Quarterfinal (Live)</p> <p><u>4-11 a.m.</u></p> <p>Gymnastics Event Finals (Live)</p> <p>Men’s Rings Final</p> <p>Women’s Floor Exercise</p> <p>Men’s Vault</p> <p>Track & Field (Live)</p> <p>Women’s Pole Vault Qualifying Round</p> <p>Women’s 200m Semifinals</p> <p>Women’s Discus Throw Final</p> <p>Men’s 400m Semifinals</p> <p>Women’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals</p> <p>Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final</p> <p>Women’s 5000m Final</p> <p><strong><u>TUESDAY, AUGUST 3</u></strong></p> <p><strong>NBC</strong></p> <p><u>12-5 p.m.</u></p> <p>Equestrian – Jumping Qualifying</p> <p>Cycling – Track Finals</p> <p>Water Polo – Women’s Quarterfinal</p> <p>Sport Climbing – Men’s Qualifying</p> <p>Gymnastics – Men’s Parallel Bars Final</p> <p>Basketball – Men’s Quarterfinal</p> <p><u>8-11:30 p.m.</u></p> <p>Diving – Men’s Springboard Final</p> <p>Track & Field – Finals, Semifinals & Qualifying</p> <p>Men’s 110 Hurdles Round 1</p> <p>Men’s 200m Semifinals</p> <p>Women’s 800m Final</p> <p>Women’s 200m Final</p> <p>Men’s 110 Hurdles Semifinals (Live)</p> <p>Women’s 400 Hurdles Final (Live)</p> <p>Gymnastics – Men’s Horizontal Bar Final</p> <p>Gymnastics – Women’s Balance Beam Final</p> <p><u>8:30-9:05 p.m. (PT)</u></p> <p>Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying</p> <p><u>12:05-2 a.m.</u></p> <p>Skateboarding – Women’s Park Final</p> <p>Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal (Live)</p> <p><strong>USA</strong></p> <p><u>2-8 a.m.</u></p> <p>Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinals</p> <p>Basketball – Men’s Quarterfinals</p> <p><u>8-9:50 a.m.</u></p> <p>Basketball – Men’s Quarterfinal (Live)</p> <p><u>9:50 a.m.-8 p.m.</u></p> <p>Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal (Live)</p> <p>Sport Climbing – Men’s Qualifying</p> <p>Soccer – Men’s Semifinal</p> <p>Table Tennis – Women’s Team Semifinal</p> <p>Weightlifting – Men’s Final</p> <p>Boxing – Finals</p> <p>Wrestling – Finals</p> <p>Handball – Men’s Quarterfinal</p> <p>Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal</p> <p><u>8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.</u></p> <p>Track & Field – Finals and Semifinals</p> <p>Women’s 400 Hurdles Final (Live)</p> <p>Men’s 110 Hurdles Semifinals (Live)</p> <p>Decathlon (Live)</p> <p>Heptathlon (Live)</p> <p>Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal</p> <p><u>12:30-2:30 a.m.</u></p> <p>Basketball – Women’s Quarterfinal (Live)</p> <p><strong>.</strong></p> <p><u>2-4 a.m.</u></p> <p>Diving – Men’s Springboard Final (Live)</p> <p>Handball – Men’s Quarterfinal</p> <p><u>8 p.m.-2 a.m.</u></p> <p>Beach Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal (Live)</p> <p>Skateboarding – Women’s Park Qualifying (Live)</p> <p>Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying</p> <p>Canoeing – Sprint Quarterfinals (Live)</p> <p>Skateboarding – Women’s Park Final (Live)</p> <p>Water Polo – Men’s Quarterfinal (Live)</p> <p><strong>NBCSN</strong></p> <p><u>2-4 a.m.</u></p> <p>Beach Volleyball – Women’s Elimination Round</p> <p>Beach Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal</p> <p><u>4 a.m.-8 p.m.</u></p> <p>Soccer – Men’s Semifinal (Live)</p> <p>Cycling – Track Finals</p> <p>Soccer – Men’s Semifinal (Live)</p> <p>Beach Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal (Live)</p> <p>Beach Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal</p> <p>Water Polo – Women’s Quarterfinal</p> <p>Canoeing – Sprint Finals</p> <p>Field Hockey – Men’s Semifinal</p> <p>Artistic Swimming – Duet Qualifying</p> <p>Equestrian – Jumping Qualifying</p> <p>Water Polo – Women’s Quarterfinal</p> <p>Swimming – Women’s Marathon (Live)</p> <p><u>8 p.m.-2 a.m.</u></p> <p>Water Polo – Women’s Quarterfinal</p> <p>Soccer – Men’s Semifinal</p> <p>Basketball – Men’s Quarterfinal</p> <p>Soccer – Men’s Semifinal</p> <p><strong>OLYMPIC CHANNEL</strong></p> <p><u>5-9 a.m.</u></p> <p>Wrestling Finals (Live)</p> <p>Greco-Roman 77kg Final</p> <p>Greco-Roman 97kg Final</p> <p>Women’s Freestyle 68kg Final</p> <p>Greco-Roman 67kg Semifinals</p> <p>Greco-Roman 87kg Semifinals</p> <p>Women’s Freestyle 62kg Semifinals</p> <p><u>9 a.m.-1 p.m.</u></p> <p>Wrestling</p> <p><u>10 p.m.-12:30 a.m.</u></p> <p>Wrestling Qualifying Rounds (Live)</p> <p>Greco-Roman 67kg Final</p> <p>Greco-Roman 87kg Final</p> <p>Women’s Freestyle 57kg</p> <p>Women’s Freestyle 62kg Final</p> <p>Men’s Freestyle 57kg</p> <p>Men’s Freestyle 86kg</p> <p><u>12:30-2 a.m.</u></p> <p>Wrestling</p> <p><strong>GOLF CHANNEL</strong></p> <p><u>6:30 p.m.-3 a.m.</u></p> <p>Women’s First Round (Live)</p> <p><strong>PEACOCK</strong></p> <p><u>4-11 a.m.</u></p> <p>Gymnastics Event Finals (Live)</p> <p>Men’s Parallel Bars</p> <p>Women’s Balance Beam</p> <p>Men’s Horizontal Bar</p> <p>Track & Field (Live)</p> <p>Men’s 110m Hurdles Round 1</p> <p>Men’s Shot Put Qualifying Round</p> <p>Men’s Pole Vault Final</p> <p>Men’s 5000m Round 1</p> <p>Women’s Hammer Throw Final</p> <p>Men’s 200m Semifinals</p> <p>Women’s 800m Final</p> <p>Women’s 200m Final</p> <p><strong><u>WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 4</u></strong></p> <p><strong>NBC</strong></p> <p><u>12-5 p.m.</u></p> <p>Equestrian – Individual Jumping Final</p> <p>Artistic Swimming – Duet Final</p> <p>Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying</p> <p>Sport Climbing – Women’s Qualifying</p> <p>Beach Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal</p> <p>Skateboarding – Women’s Park Final</p> <p>Diving – Women’s Platform Qualifying</p> <p><u>8-11:30 p.m.</u></p> <p>Beach Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal (Live)</p> <p>Track & Field – Finals, Semifinals and Qualifying</p> <p>Women’s 4×100 Relay Qualifying (Live)</p> <p>Women’s Steeplechase Final</p> <p>Men’s 800m Final</p> <p>Men’s 200m Final</p> <p>Women’s 400m Semifinals</p> <p>Women’s 1500m Semifinals</p> <p>Men’s 4×100 Relay Qualifying (Live)</p> <p>Men’s Triple Jump Final (Live)</p> <p>Men’s Shot Put Final (Live)</p> <p>Men’s 110 Hurdles Final (Live)</p> <p>Diving – Women’s Platform Semifinal (Live)</p> <p><u>8:30-9:05 p.m. (PT)</u></p> <p>Beach Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal</p> <p><u>12:05-2 a.m.</u></p> <p>Volleyball – Men’s Semifinal (Live)</p> <p><strong>USA</strong></p> <p><u>2-10 a.m.</u></p> <p>Basketball – Women’s Quarterfinals (Live)</p> <p>Diving – Women’s Platform Qualifying (Live)</p> <p>Artistic Swimming – Duet Final (Live)</p> <p><u>10 a.m.-8 p.m.</u></p> <p>Sport Climbing – Women’s Qualifying</p> <p>Cycling – Track Finals</p> <p>Table Tennis – Team Semifinal</p> <p>Handball – Women’s Quarterfinal</p> <p>Weightlifting – Men’s Final</p> <p>Wrestling – Finals</p> <p>Boxing – Finals and Semifinals</p> <p>Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal</p> <p>Basketball – Women’s Quarterfinal</p> <p><u>8 p.m.-2 a.m.</u></p> <p>Track & Field – Finals (Live)</p> <p>Men’s 110 Hurdles Final</p> <p>Men’s Shot Put Final</p> <p>Men’s Triple Jump Final</p> <p>Heptathlon</p> <p>Decathlon</p> <p><strong>.</strong></p> <p><u>2-4 a.m.</u></p> <p>Beach Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal</p> <p>Handball – Women’s Quarterfinal</p> <p><u>8 p.m.-2 a.m.</u></p> <p>Skateboarding – Men’s Park Qualifying (Live)</p> <p>Skateboarding – Men’s Park Qualifying</p> <p>Diving – Women’s Platform Semifinal (Live)</p> <p>Canoeing – Sprint Finals (Live)</p> <p>Skateboarding – Men’s Park Final (Live)</p> <p>Canoeing – Sprint Finals</p> <p>Field Hockey – Men’s Bronze Medal</p> <p><strong>NBCSN</strong></p> <p><u>2 a.m.-8 p.m.</u></p> <p>Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal</p> <p>Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinals (Live)</p> <p>Equestrian – Individual Jumping Final (Live)</p> <p>Beach Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinals</p> <p>Field Hockey – Women’s Semifinal</p> <p>Water Polo – Men’s Quarterfinal</p> <p>Baseball – Semifinal</p> <p>Swimming – Men’s Marathon (Live)</p> <p><u>8 p.m.-2 a.m.</u></p> <p>Water Polo – Men’s Quarterfinal</p> <p>Beach Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal</p> <p>Basketball – Women’s Quarterfinal</p> <p>Equestrian – Individual Jumping Final</p> <p><strong>OLYMPIC CHANNEL</strong></p> <p><u>5-9 a.m.</u></p> <p>Wrestling Finals (Live)</p> <p>Greco-Roman 67kg Final</p> <p>Greco-Roman 87kg Final</p> <p>Women’s Freestyle 62g Final</p> <p>Men’s Freestyle 57kg Semifinals</p> <p>Men’s Freestyle 86kg Semifinals</p> <p>Women’s Freestyle 57kg Semifinals</p> <p><u>9 a.m.-1 p.m.</u></p> <p>Wrestling</p> <p><u>10 p.m.-12:30 a.m.</u></p> <p>Wrestling Qualifying Rounds (Live)</p> <p>Women’s Freestyle 53kg</p> <p>Women’s Freestyle 57kg</p> <p>Men’s Freestyle 57kg</p> <p>Men’s Freestyle 74kg</p> <p>Men’s Freestyle 86kg</p> <p>Men’s Freestyle 125kg</p> <p><u>12:30-2 a.m.</u></p> <p>Wrestling</p> <p><strong>GOLF CHANNEL</strong></p> <p><u>9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.</u></p> <p>Women’s First Round</p> <p><u>6:30 p.m.-3 a.m.</u></p> <p>Women’s Second Round (Live)</p> <p><strong>PEACOCK</strong></p> <p><u>12:15-2 a.m.</u></p> <p>Men’s Basketball – Semifinal (Live)</p> <p><u>6-11 a.m.</u></p> <p>Track & Field (Live)</p> <p>Men’s Decathlon High Jump</p> <p>Women’s 1500m Semifinals</p> <p>Women’s Heptathlon Shot Put</p> <p>Women’s 400m Semifinals</p> <p>Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final and Victory Ceremony</p> <p>Men’s Hammer Throw Final</p> <p>Women’s Heptathlon 200m</p> <p>Men’s 800m Final</p> <p>Men’s Decathlon 400m</p> <p>Men’s 200m Final</p> <p><strong><u>THURSDAY, AUGUST 5</u></strong></p> <p><strong>NBC</strong></p> <p><u>12-5 p.m.</u></p> <p>Canoeing – Sprint Finals</p> <p>Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal</p> <p>Sport Climbing – Men’s Final</p> <p>Cycling – Track Finals</p> <p>Track & Field – Women’s Heptathlon</p> <p>Basketball – Men’s Semifinal</p> <p><u>8-11:30 p.m.</u></p> <p>Skateboarding – Men’s Park Final</p> <p>Diving – Women’s Platform Final</p> <p>Track & Field</p> <p>Men’s 400m – Final</p> <p>Decathlon</p> <p>Heptathlon</p> <p>Men’s 1500m – Semifinal</p> <p>Beach Volleyball – Women’s Final (Live)</p> <p><u>11:30 p.m.-12:05 a.m. (PT)</u></p> <p>Soccer – Women’s Final (Live)</p> <p><u>12:05-2 a.m.</u></p> <p>Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying</p> <p>Basketball – Women’s Semifinal (Live)</p> <p><strong>USA</strong></p> <p><u>2-6 a.m.</u></p> <p>Diving – Women’s Platform Final (Live)</p> <p>Beach Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal</p> <p>Soccer – Women’s Bronze Medal (Live)</p> <p><u>6-10 a.m.</u></p> <p>Cycling – Track Finals</p> <p>Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal (Live)</p> <p>Volleyball – Men’s Semifinal (Live)</p> <p><u>10 a.m.-4 p.m.</u></p> <p>Beach Volleyball – Men’s Semifinals</p> <p>Table Tennis – Women’s Team Final</p> <p>Karate – Finals</p> <p>Boxing – Finals & Semifinals</p> <p><u>4- 8 p.m.</u></p> <p>Wrestling – Finals</p> <p>Sport Climbing – Men’s Final</p> <p>Basketball – Men’s Semifinal</p> <p>Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal</p> <p><u>8-10 p.m.</u></p> <p>Cycling – Track Finals</p> <p>Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying (Live)</p> <p><u>10 p.m.-2 a.m.</u></p> <p>Soccer – Women’s Final (Live)</p> <p>Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal (Live)</p> <p><strong>.</strong></p> <p><u>2-3:30 a.m.</u></p> <p>Field Hockey – Men’s Bronze Medal</p> <p>Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal (Live)</p> <p><u>8 p.m.-12:15 a.m.</u></p> <p>Table Tennis – Women’s Team Final</p> <p>Beach Volleyball – Women’s Bronze Medal (Live)</p> <p>Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Qualifying (Live)</p> <p><u>12:15 am.-2 a.m.</u></p> <p>Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying</p> <p>Field Hockey – Women’s Bronze Medal</p> <p><strong>NBCSN</strong></p> <p><u>2-7 a.m.</u></p> <p>Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal</p> <p>Track & Field – Men’s 20km Walk (Live)</p> <p>Skateboarding – Men’s Park Final</p> <p>Handball – Men’s Semifinal</p> <p><u>7-9 a.m.</u></p> <p>Basketball – Men’s Semifinal (Live)</p> <p><u>9 a.m.-12 p.m.</u></p> <p>Table Tennis – Women’s Team Bronze Medal</p> <p>Handball – Men’s Semifinal</p> <p><u>12-4:30 p.m.</u></p> <p>Field Hockey – Men’s Final</p> <p>Baseball – Semifinal</p> <p><u>4:30-8:30 p.m.</u></p> <p>Track & Field – Men’s 50 km Walk (Live)</p> <p><u>8:30-11 p.m.</u></p> <p>Beach Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal</p> <p>Soccer – Women’s Bronze Medal</p> <p>Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal</p> <p><u>11 p.m.-2 a.m.</u></p> <p>Basketball – Men’s Semifinal</p> <p>Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal</p> <p><strong>OLYMPIC CHANNEL</strong></p> <p><u>2-3 a.m.</u></p> <p>Wrestling – Competition</p> <p><u>5:15-9 a.m.</u></p> <p>Wrestling – Finals (Live)</p> <p><u>9 a.m.-1 p.m.</u></p> <p>Wrestling – Competition</p> <p><u>10 p.m.-2 a.m.</u></p> <p>Wrestling – Finals (Live)</p> <p>Wrestling – Competition</p> <p><strong>GOLF CHANNEL</strong></p> <p><u>7-10 a.m.</u></p> <p>Women’s Second Round</p> <p><u>6:30 p.m.-3 a.m.</u></p> <p>Women’s Third Round (Live)</p> <p><strong>PEACOCK</strong></p> <p><u>6-11 a.m.</u></p> <p>Track & Field (Live)</p> <p>Men’s Decathlon Javelin Throw</p> <p>Women’s Pole Vault Final</p> <p>Women’s 4x400m Relay Round 1</p> <p>Men’s 1500m Semifinals</p> <p>Men’s 400m Final</p> <p>Women’s Heptathlon 800m</p> <p>Men’s Decathlon 1500m</p> <p><strong><u>FRIDAY, AUGUST 6</u></strong></p> <p><strong>NBC</strong></p> <p><u>12-1:45 p.m.</u></p> <p>Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying</p> <p>Equestrian – Jumping Qualifying</p> <p>Artistic Swimming – Team Qualifying</p> <p><u>1:45-5 p.m.</u></p> <p>Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Qualifying</p> <p>Sport Climbing – Women’s Final</p> <p>Soccer – Women’s Final (Report)</p> <p>Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal</p> <p><u>8-10:30 p.m.</u></p> <p>Track & Field – Women’s Marathon (Live)</p> <p>Diving – Men’s Platform Qualifying</p> <p>Track & Field</p> <p>Men’s 4x100m – Final</p> <p>Women’s 4x100m – Final</p> <p>Women’s 1500m – Final</p> <p>Women’s 400m – Final</p> <p>Men’s 5000m – Final</p> <p><u>10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.</u></p> <p>Basketball – Men’s Final (Live)</p> <p><u>1:05-2 a.m.</u></p> <p>Beach Volleyball – Men’s Final</p> <p><strong>USA</strong></p> <p><u>2-6 a.m.</u></p> <p>Diving – Men’s Platform Qualifying (Live)</p> <p>Handball – Women’s Semifinal (Live)</p> <p>Cycling – Track Finals</p> <p><u>6-10 a.m.</u></p> <p>Field Hockey – Women’s Final (Live)</p> <p>Artistic Swimming – Team Qualifying</p> <p>Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal (Live)</p> <p><u>10 a.m.-2:45 p.m.</u></p> <p>Basketball – Women’s Semifinal</p> <p>Handball – Women’s Semifinal</p> <p>Cycling – Track Finals</p> <p><u>2:45 pm.-6 p.m.</u></p> <p>Wrestling – Finals</p> <p>Boxing – Final & Semifinals</p> <p>Karate – Finals</p> <p>Sport Climbing – Women’s Final</p> <p><u>6-9 p.m.</u></p> <p>Track & Field – Women’s Marathon (Live)</p> <p><u>9 p.m.-12:30 a.m.</u></p> <p>Diving – Men’s Platform Semifinal (Live)</p> <p>Gymnastics – Rhythmic Group Qualifying (Live)</p> <p>Canoeing – Sprint Finals</p> <p><u>12:30-2 a.m.</u></p> <p>Volleyball – Men’s Bronze Medal (Live)</p> <p><strong>.</strong></p> <p><u>2-3:30 a.m.</u></p> <p>Cycling – Track Finals</p> <p>Water Polo – Men’s Semifinal (Live)</p> <p><u>8-11:30 p.m.</u></p> <p>Cycling – Track Finals</p> <p>Handball – Women’s Semifinal</p> <p>Beach Volleyball – Men’s Bronze Medal (Live)</p> <p>Modern Pentathlon – Women’s Final</p> <p>Beach Volleyball – Men’s Final (Live)</p> <p><u>11:30 p.m.-2 a.m.</u></p> <p>Baseball – Bronze Medal (Live)</p> <p><strong>NBCSN</strong></p> <p><u>2-3:30 a.m.</u></p> <p>Volleyball – Men’s Semifinal</p> <p><u>3:30-7 a.m.</u></p> <p>Track & Field – Women’s 20km Walk (Live)</p> <p>Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Qualifying</p> <p><u>7-11 a.m.</u></p> <p>Soccer – Men’s Bronze Medal (Live)</p> <p>Soccer – Women’s Final</p> <p><u>11 a.m.-4:15 p.m.</u></p> <p>Water Polo – Men’s Semifinal</p> <p>Table Tennis – Men’s Team Bronze Medal & Final</p> <p>Equestrian – Jumping Qualifying</p> <p><u>4:15-8 p.m.</u></p> <p>Basketball – Women’s Semifinal</p> <p>Soccer – Women’s Final</p> <p><u>8-11:30 p.m.</u></p> <p>Beach Volleyball – Women’s Final</p> <p>Basketball – Women’s Semifinal</p> <p>Water Polo – Men’s Semifinal</p> <p><u>11:30 p.m.-2 a.m.</u></p> <p>Soccer – Women’s Final</p> <p>Handball – Women’s Semifinal</p> <p><strong>OLYMPIC CHANNEL</strong></p> <p><u>2-3 a.m.</u></p> <p>Wrestling – Competition</p> <p><u>5:15-9 a.m.</u></p> <p>Wrestling – Finals (Live)</p> <p><u>9 a.m.-1 p.m.</u></p> <p>Wrestling-Competition</p> <p><strong>GOLF CHANNEL</strong></p> <p><u>6:30 p.m.-3 a.m.</u></p> <p>Women’s Final Round</p> <p><strong>PEACOCK</strong></p> <p><u>6-11 a.m.</u></p> <p>Track & Field (Live)</p> <p>Men’s 4x400m Relay Round 1</p> <p>Women’s Javelin Throw Final</p> <p>Men’s 5000m Final</p> <p>Women’s 400m Final</p> <p>Women’s 1500m Final</p> <p>Women’s 4x400m Relay Final</p> <p>Men’s 4x100m Relay Final</p> <p><u>10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.</u></p> <p>Men’s Basketball – Final (Live)</p> <p><strong><u>SATURDAY, AUGUST 7</u></strong></p> <p><strong>NBC</strong></p> <p><u>8-10:15 a.m.</u></p> <p>Volleyball – Men’s Final (Live)</p> <p><u>10:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m.</u></p> <p>Handball – Men’s Final</p> <p>Water Polo – Women’s Final</p> <p>Golf – Women’s Final Round</p> <p><u>1:30-6 p.m.</u></p> <p>Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Final</p> <p>Artistic Swimming – Team Final</p> <p>Equestrian – Jumping Final</p> <p>Canoeing – Sprint Finals</p> <p>Beach Volleyball – Men’s Final</p> <p><u>8-10:30 p.m.</u></p> <p>Track & Field – Men’s Marathon (Live)</p> <p>Water Polo – Women’s Final</p> <p>Track & Field</p> <p>Women’s High Jump – Final</p> <p>Women’s 10,000m – Final</p> <p>Men’s Javelin – Final</p> <p>Men’s 1500m – Final</p> <p>Women’s 4x400m – Final</p> <p>Men’s 4x400m-Final</p> <p>Diving – Men’s Platform Final</p> <p><u>10:30 p.m.-1 a.m.</u></p> <p>Basketball – Women’s Final (Live)</p> <p><u>1:30-2:30 a.m.</u></p> <p>Volleyball – Women’s Final (Live)</p> <p><strong>USA</strong></p> <p><u>2-5 a.m.</u></p> <p>Volleyball – Men’s Bronze Medal (Live)</p> <p>Diving – Men’s Platform Final (Live)</p> <p>Water Polo – Women’s Final (Live)</p> <p><u>5-9:30 a.m.</u></p> <p>Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Final</p> <p>Basketball – Men’s Bronze Medal (Live)</p> <p>Basketball – Men’s Ceremony (Live)</p> <p><u>9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.</u></p> <p>Baseball – Final</p> <p><u>12:30-6 p.m.</u></p> <p>Handball – Men’s Final</p> <p>Volleyball – Men’s Final</p> <p>Karate – Finals</p> <p>Wrestling – Finals</p> <p>Boxing-Finals</p> <p><u>6-11:30 p.m.</u></p> <p>Track & Field – Men’s Marathon (Live)</p> <p>Volleyball – Women’s Bronze Medal (Live)</p> <p>Gymnastics – Rhythmic Group Final (Live)</p> <p><u>11:30 p.m.-2 a.m.</u></p> <p>Cycling – Track Finals</p> <p>Volleyball – Women’s Final (Live)</p> <p><strong>.</strong></p> <p><u>2-5 a.m.</u></p> <p>Water Polo – Women’s Bronze Medal</p> <p>Basketball – Women’s Bronze Medal (Live)</p> <p><u>8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.</u></p> <p>Soccer – Men’s Final</p> <p>Handball – Women’s Bronze Medal (Live)</p> <p>Modern Pentathlon – Men’s Final</p> <p><u>12:30-2 a.m.</u></p> <p>Water Polo – Men’s Bronze Medal (Live)</p> <p>Boxing – Finals (Live)</p> <p><strong>NBCSN</strong></p> <p><u>2-5 a.m.</u></p> <p>Handball – Women’s Semifinal</p> <p>Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal</p> <p><u>5-7:30 a.m.</u></p> <p>Handball – Men’s Bronze Medal</p> <p>Cycling – Track Final</p> <p><u>7:30-10 a.m.</u></p> <p>Soccer – Men’s Final (Live)</p> <p><u>10-11:30 a.m.</u></p> <p>Canoeing – Sprint Finals</p> <p>Artistic Swimming – Team Final</p> <p><u>11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.</u></p> <p>Equestrian – Jumping Final</p> <p>Modern Pentathlon – Men’s Final</p> <p>Golf – Women’s Final Round</p> <p><u>3:30-8 p.m.</u></p> <p>Track & Field – Women’s Marathon</p> <p>Basketball – Men’s Final</p> <p><u>8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.</u></p> <p>Handball – Men’s Final</p> <p>Water Polo – Women’s Final</p> <p>Volleyball – Men’s Final</p> <p><u>12:30-2 a.m.</u></p> <p>Beach Volleyball – Men’s Final</p> <p>Basketball – Men’s Final</p> <p><strong>OLYMPIC CHANNEL</strong></p> <p><u>5:45-9 a.m.</u></p> <p>Wrestling – Finals (Live)</p> <p><u>9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.</u></p> <p>Wrestling – Competition</p> <p><strong>GOLF CHANNEL</strong></p> <p><u>6:30-9 a.m.</u></p> <p>Women’s Final Round</p> <p><strong>PEACOCK</strong></p> <p><u>6-11 a.m.</u></p> <p>Track & Field (Live)</p> <p>Women’s High Jump Final</p> <p>Women’s 10000m Final</p> <p>Men’s Javelin Throw Final</p> <p>Men’s 1500m Final</p> <p>Women’s 4x400m Relay Final</p> <p>Men’s 4x400m Relay Final</p> <p><strong><u>SUNDAY, AUGUST 8</u></strong></p> <p><strong>NBC</strong></p> <p><u>1-6 p.m.</u></p> <p>Cycling – Track Finals</p> <p>Gymnastics – Rhythmic Group Final</p> <p>Handball – Women’s Final</p> <p>Water Polo – Men’s Final</p> <p>Volleyball – Women’s Final</p> <p><u>7-8 p.m.</u></p> <p><em>Tokyo Gold</em></p> <p><u>8-10:30 p.m.</u></p> <p>Closing Ceremony</p> <p><strong>USA</strong></p> <p><u>2 a.m.-7 p.m.</u></p> <p>Volleyball – Women’s Final (Live)</p> <p>Cycling – Track Finals</p> <p>Water Polo – Men’s Final (Live)</p> <p>Handball – Women’s Final</p> <p>Track & Field – Men’s Marathon</p> <p>“End of Olympics” Programming</p> <p><u>9-11:30 a.m.</u></p> <p>Basketball – Women’s Final</p> <p><strong>.</strong></p> <p><u>2-3 a.m.</u></p> <p>Boxing – Finals (Live)</p> <p><strong>NBCSN</strong></p> <p><u>2-3:30 a.m.</u></p> <p>Basketball – Men’s Final</p> <p><u>3:30-6:30 a.m.</u></p> <p>Baseball – Final</p> <p><u>6:30-8:30 a.m.</u></p> <p>Soccer – Men’s Final</p> <p><strong>GOLF CHANNEL</strong></p> <p><u>6 a.m.-12 p.m.</u></p> <p>Women’s Final Round</p> <p><strong>PEACOCK</strong></p> <p><u>7 a.m.</u></p> <p>Closing Ceremony</p> <p><span><strong>NEW CHANNELS</strong></span><br /></br> Peacock is debuting six new channels offering expansive coverage of the Games.</p> <p><strong>Tokyo Now<br /></br> </strong>The home of marquee shows such as <em>Tokyo Live</em>, <em>Tokyo Gold</em>, <em>On Her Turf at the Olympics</em> and <em>Tokyo Tonight</em> starting July 24<br /></br> <strong>Great Moments<br /></br> </strong>Launching June 23, this channel will air a collection of the most thrilling moments of past Olympics<br /></br> <strong>Meet the Olympians<br /></br> </strong>Providing profiles and documentaries about top athletes, past and present<br /></br> <strong>Must-See Moments<br /></br> </strong>Featuring the buzziest moments from past Games<br /></br> <strong>Team USA<br /></br> </strong>Highlights of Team USA competing for gold medals in Tokyo<br /></br> <strong>Tokyo Flame<br /></br> </strong>An always-on livestream of the Olympic flame (think Yule log) for people who just want to bask in the glow of the Games</p> <p><span><strong>ORIGINAL PROGRAMMING</strong></span></p> <p><strong>LIVE SHOWS</strong><br /></br> All live shows will stream daily on Peacock’s new Tokyo Now channel.</p> <p><em><strong>Tokyo Live<br /></br> </strong></em>Live competition, interviews, highlights, medal ceremonies and athlete profiles. 6-11 a.m. ET<br /></br> <strong><em>Tokyo Gold<br /></br> </em></strong>A comprehensive look at the most compelling performances of the day: outstanding moments with in-depth packages, expert analysis and athlete interviews as daily competition concludes (Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of New York). 11 a.m.-12 p.m. ET; Repeats every hour between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m (Monday through Saturday) and 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. (Sunday).<br /></br> <strong><em>On Her Turf at the Olympics<br /></br> </em></strong>Celebrating female athletes competing at the Games with features, interviews and timely coverage. 7-7:30 p.m. ET (one hour earlier on Sundays)<br /></br> <strong><em>Tokyo Tonight<br /></br> </em></strong>Fast-paced highlights of events as they happen. Interviews, features and live reports from Tokyo to make the viewer feel like they’re at the Games. 7:30 p.m.-midnight ET (one hour earlier on Sundays)</p> <p><span><strong>BUT WAIT, THERE’S MORE…</strong></span><br /></br> Original programming for Tokyo 2021 includes even more original shows.</p> <p><em><strong>Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg<br /></br> </strong></em>Peacock has created a comedic commentary series co-hosted by the titular duo — both Olympics enthusiasts — who will recap the Games’ most impressive displays of athleticism…as well as the moments that don’t go as planned. “Kevin and Snoop will be your comedy guides through the Tokyo Olympics,” according to the company.<br /></br> <em><strong>For Ball and Country<br /></br> </strong></em>With the USA Men’s Basketball Team’s fourth consecutive gold medal on the line, there is much at stake in Tokyo. <em>For Ball and Country</em> will follow the greatest men’s basketball players in America as they set aside their on-court rivalries and form a star-studded team to represent the USA.<br /></br> <em><strong>Golden</strong></em><span><em><strong><br /></br> </strong></em></span>This series follows elite American gymnasts Laurie Hernandez, Morgan Hurd, Sunisa Lee, Konnor McClain and MyKayla Skinner along their individual and intertwining journeys as Team USA hopefuls leading up to the 2021 Games. The series examines how their preparation for the Games was fundamentally altered by the pandemic. The series is produced by Uninterrupted, a division of The SpringHill Company.<br /></br> <em><strong>The Sisters of ’96: The 1996 USA Women’s Olympic Soccer Team<br /></br> </strong></em>When the U.S. Women’s National Team made a run through the field in Atlanta their gold medal match was not fully televised. Now, Peacock is making the game available in full for the first time. 