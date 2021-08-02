Home NEWS Tokyo Olympics: D’Tigress Slump To Third Straight Defeat
NEWSNews Africa

Tokyo Olympics: D’Tigress Slump To Third Straight Defeat

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
tokyo-olympics:-d’tigress-slump-to-third-straight-defeat

D’Tigress suffered a third straight defeat after being outclassed by their Japanese opponents in the women’s 2020 Olympic’s Basketball – Group B match on Monday.

The African champions lost by an 83-102 scoreline at Saitama Super Arena.

Japan put on an offensive display against Nigeria, draining 19 3-pointers, with Hayashi’s long-ball shooting being a thorn in the flesh of the D’tigress’defence  in the first quarter,

The second quarter was a tightly contested affair with Victoria Macaulay and Ezinne Kalu giving the Nigerian side a glimmer of hope but Saki Hayashi and Nako Motohashi combined well for some vital points to see the quarter 21 -18 in favour of Japan.

Kalu and Ify Ibekwe were well marshaled by the defensive setup of Japan denying them some vital points as the game gradually crept away from the D’Tigress side.

The final quarter saw a resurgent Nigerian side and Evelyn Mawuli was instrumental in this showing, but Hayashi and Miyazawa led a composed side to finish the game as the two leading scorers, posting 23 and 19 points, respectively.

The Nigeria team bowed out of the tournament after making their last appearance at the 2004 Athens Olympics.


0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Lawyers fear assasination plot against Igboho, pursue asylum...

One dies as two TASUED students reportedly drink...

Southern Group Attacks CNG Over Comment On Afenifere...

Buhari determined to close national unemployment gap –...

Nnamdi Kanu Needs Advanced Medical Care – IPOB...

Adamawa youth leader jailed for insulting Buhari, Boss...

‘Oduduwa Republic’: Yoruba group petitions UN against Ilana...

IGP appoints Tunji Disu to replace DCP Abba...

How Teenage Boy Led Policemen To Imo Hotel...

EXTRA: How UNICAL student fled after seeing friend’s...

Leave a Reply