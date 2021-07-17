Tokyo Olympics Committee Announces 1st Positive Case of COVID-19 in Olympic Village – Bleacher Report

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/bioreports via Getty Images

The Tokyo Olympics’ organizing

committee announced Saturday the Olympic Village has recorded its

first positive COVID-19 test result.

“We are sparing no efforts [to

keep the Olympic Village safe],” committee president Seiko

Hashimoto told reporters.

CNN’s Junko Ogura reported organizers said

the person was a “non-resident of Japan who is involved in

organizing the Games” but provided no further information, citing

privacy concerns.

The positive test comes

after a week in which several athletes and staff members either tested

positive for COVID-19 or were deemed a close contact of someone who

did before entering the Olympic Village ahead of Friday’s opening ceremony,

per Julian Ryall of the South China Morning Post.

“This is extremely troubling because

I am fairly sure that these cases are just the tip of the iceberg,” Kazuhiro Tateda, the president of the Japan Association of Infectious

Diseases, said.

A recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Tokyo led Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to declare a state of emergency until at least Aug. 22. The Olympics run

through Aug. 8, followed by the Paralympics from Aug. 24 through Sept.

5.

International Olympic Committee

president Thomas Bach said the Games would be run safely and promised “not to bring any risk” to the country, per Ryall.

“We are making all our efforts and

the Japanese people have all our commitment to contribute in the best

way to fight this virus and not to bring any risk to the Japanese

people,” Bach said.

Yet, between Japan’s already rising

case numbers and athletes from around the globe traveling to the

country amid the increasing prevalence of the Delta variant, experts

who spoke with Time Magazine said there’s “no zero-risk scenarios” for holding the Games.

“As far as I know, there is no

risk-assessment report or result,” virologist Hitoshi Oshitani, who

helped create Japan’s COVID-19 strategy, said. “So we do not have

any concrete material to judge if the risk is acceptable for Japan

and for other countries.”

After the Olympics, the athletes will

return to their over 200 different home countries, which could extend

the impact beyond the two-week international sporting event.

The Games were previously delayed from

last year because of the pandemic.