Home NEWS Tokyo Olympics: Amusan, Brume Book Final Spots
NEWSNews Africa

Tokyo Olympics: Amusan, Brume Book Final Spots

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
tokyo-olympics:-amusan,-brume-book-final-spots
Oluwatobiloaba Amusan

Team Nigeria’s hurdler, Oluwatobiloaba Amusan, finished in a time of 12.62 seconds to win the women’s semi-final 1 race to qualify for the final of the women’s 100m hurdles event

Amusan also broke a 21-year old jinx to become the first Nigerian to make the final of the event since Glory Alozie did it at the Sydney 2000 games and later switch nationality to Spain.

The Nigerian won Heat 3 of Women’s Hurdles with a time of 12.72 seconds to qualify for the semi-final and improved the timing on Sunday ahead of the final showdown. The 24-year-old has been consistent, she’s been fast and with her current form at the Olympics, she is definitely a top medal contender.

In the women’s Long jump event, Nigeria’s Ese Brume also secured her place in the final with a 6.76 meters lead she did in her third attempt.

Ese Brume

Brume finished in joint sixth position out of the 12 finalists to seal automatic qualification. Serbia’s Spanovic Ivana leapt the longest distance of 7.00m to finish first overall of the day.

The current African record holder will compete against the likes of reigning WAC gold medalist from Germany Malaika Mihambo, America’s duo of Brittney Reese and Tara Davis and Malone Ellen Chantel of British Virgin Island in Tuesday’s final.


0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

BREAKING: Lawless Department Of State Services Assaults Journalists...

Jega faults Buhari’s corruption fight, warns against reelection...

Yoruba Nation Agitator, Igboho May Know Fate On...

Nnamdi Kanu: Don’t cut off Igbos to spite...

Woman ‘Looking For Husband’ Storms Popular Abuja Church...

Report: Ali Kachalla, bandit who shot down air...

More Nollywood stars mourn Rachel Oniga – bioreports

Ebonyi: Police probe killing of ESN officer –...

No Going Back, Resident Doctors Strike Is Indefinite...

NANS seeks common ground between FG, ASUU to...

Leave a Reply