Home NEWS Tokyo Olympics: Adegoke becomes first Nigerian to reach 100m final
NEWSNews Africa

Tokyo Olympics: Adegoke becomes first Nigerian to reach 100m final

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
tokyo-olympics:-adegoke-becomes-first-nigerian-to-reach-100m-final

Nigeria’s Enoch Adegoke on Sunday qualified for the final of the men’s 100m heat at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympics Games in Japan.

Adegoke became Nigeria’s first 100m Olympic finalist since 1996, clocking 10.00s in Heat 2 of men’s 100m semi-final 25 years after Davidson Ezinwa at Atlanta ’96.

bioreports reports that Adegoke had on Saturday beat the fastest man in the world this year and seventh fastest of all-time, USA’s Trayvon Brommel, in the men’s 100 metres event.

Adegoke ran 9.98 seconds in the men’s 100 metres to beat Brommel, who tops the pre-Games world list with the 9.77 seconds he ran last month in Florida, USA, and qualified for Sunday’s semi-finals.

The 21-year-old sprinter, who ran on Lane 6 of Heat 2 at the Olympic Stadium in the event’s first round, beat Femi Ogunode, who represented Qatar and came in at 10.02.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Some Indians in Nigeria to harvest human parts...

Bauchi NUJ suspends planned protest against police brutality

Oyo: APC holds parallel congresses in Ogbomoso, Ibadan

Hushpuppi: Nnamdi Kanu’s disciple, Ekpa reacts as police...

Hushpuppi: Nnamdi Kanu’s disciple, Ekpa reacts as police...

Zamfara police rescue two kidnap students of FGC...

30 of 65 private jets in Nigeria owe...

Adanma Luke exposes Instagram – bioreports

Twitter ban: Commonwealth places Nigeria on watchlist –...

Nigeria receives four million COVID-19 vaccine doses from...

Leave a Reply