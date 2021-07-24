Tokyo Olympics 2020: Google’s Dinosaur Game Now Features Olympic Torches, Other Minigames – Gadgets 360

Dinosaur Game on Google’s Chrome browser has been around for several years. To mark the Tokyo Olympics 2020 that are already underway, the search giant has added several tweaks to the classic game. While normally the friendly little T-rex on your screen jumps over cactus when you hit spacebar, a Reddit user has now spotted that the game has received a major change. Later, Google CEO Sundar Pichai also tweeted on the same, confirming the fun new minigames the classic game has on offer now.

Sharing a screenshot of the game, that features the T-rex and an Olympic torch, the Redditt user (Might need to work on my surfing skills ???? chrome://dino/ pic.twitter.com/OqDn3RHLGg

— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) July 23, 2021

For instance, user @rahulcoder pointed out that it was the first time he had seen “a dinosaur riding a horse with a helmet for protection.”

This is the first time I have seen a dinosaur riding a horse with a helmet for protection ???? I really enjoyed it!! pic.twitter.com/Mda2qOoRp3 — Rahul Malhotra (@rahulcoder) July 23, 2021

Another user (@MOHITKU01916932) shared his best score on the game and asked if anyone could beat him.

My best score…. Can Someone beat me pic.twitter.com/Xn71enxFKK — kumarmohit…???????? (@MOHITKU01916932) July 23, 2021

Here are some more reactions from users who tried out the new minigame,

I did better. ???? pic.twitter.com/DdfkKygSQN — AsHuToSh (@ashutoshk63) July 23, 2021

oh ho..now it’s way cooler pic.twitter.com/3M5l7Y7Sy5 — ????Anil Loutombam???????? (@Anilloutombam) July 23, 2021

The Olympics version/update is great. pic.twitter.com/kKC2zxTYNs — Prasanna R (@just_prasanna) July 24, 2021

I beat your high score Mr. Sundar Pichai ???????? pic.twitter.com/LOF0WDnwEv — ????₷ⲀⲀℋℐℒ???? (@saahil_mahato) July 23, 2021

The other notable feature in the game is that once you hit a hurdle or an obstacle, the message on the screen is not “Game Over” but “またプレイしてね,” that translates to “Play again.” The fact that the message flashes in Japanese establish that the new update is indeed a tribute to this year’s Summer Olympics.