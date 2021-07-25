Home WORLD NEWS Tokyo 2020 Olympics Day 1 Medal Table: USA Wins 6 of 12 Swimming Medals . 1 – SwimSwam
WORLD NEWS

2020 TOKYO SUMMER OLYMPIC GAMES

  • When: Pool swimming: Saturday, July 24 – Sunday, August 1, 2021
    • Open Water swimming: Wednesday, August 4 – Thursday, August 5, 2021
  • Where: Olympic Aquatics Centre / Tokyo, Japan
  • Heats: 7 PM / Semifinals & Finals: 10:30 AM (Local time)
  • Full aquatics schedule
  • SwimSwam Event Previews
  • Entry Lists
  • Live Results
  • Day 1 Finals Heat Sheet

It was a great session for Team USA, which won 6 of 12 total swimming medals, including a near-sweep of all bronze medals.

The red, white, and blue nearly claimed a monopoly on bronze medals, winning bronze in three of four events. In impressive fashion, the United States had a medalist in all four finals tonight, and had both swimmers earn medals in two of three individual events.

Chase Kalisz and Jay Litherland swept gold and silver in the opening event, clearly setting the tone for the U.S. Even in arguably the team’s worst overall event (a men’s 400 free where the United States very nearly had just a single Olympic qualifier), the U.S. took bronze courtesy of Kieran Smith in a thriller of a race.

Emma Weyant and Hali Flickinger combined for a silver/bronze finish in the women’s 400 IM, and the women’s 4×100 free relay nabbed bronze, very nearly sneaking into silver.

Australia also had a great session, earning three medals and the meet’s first world record. The women’s 4×100 free relay, heavy Olympic favorites, won by a landslide and shattered their own world record from 2018. Emma McKeon powered that relay with a 51.35 split, and she also set herself up for another medal opportunity in tomorrow’s 100 fly final via a semifinals swim today.

They also held on for two men’s medals: silver in the men’s 400 free (Jack McLoughlin) and bronze in the men’s 400 IM (Brendon Smith).

Tunisia’s Ahmed Hafnaoui had the stunner of the night with an upset 400 free win from lane 8. He has his nation third on the medal table, tied with host Japan after Yui Ohashi‘s women’s 400 IM win.

Canada is the other nation bringing home hardware already: their 4×100 free relay nipped the United States for silver on a clutch anchor by Penny Oleksiak.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Pool Swimming Medal Table After Day 1

Nation Total Medals Gold Silver Bronze
USA 6 1 2 3
Australia 3 1 1 1
Tunisia 1 1
Japan 1 1
Canada 1 1

0 comment
