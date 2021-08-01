tokyo-2020:-nigeria-female-athlete-qualifies-into-100m-hurdles-final-in-style

Tobi Amusan will compete for honours in the women’s 100meters hurdles at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

The Nigerian athlete finished first in her semi-final group with a time of 12:62seconds to qualify for the final

The 24-year-old will compete with the likes of Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, Megan Tapper and Kendra Harrison

Tobi Amusa is now a favourite to win a medal at the women’s 100meters hurdle event at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Games.

The 24-year-old finished the first semi-final race in first position as she clocked a time of 12:62seconds to beat Devynne Charlton of Bahamas and Andrea Vargas to second and third positions respectively.

Hungary’s Luca Kozák and Yanique Thompson did not finish the races they both failed to cross one of the hurdles mid-way to the end of the race.

Tobi Amusan into of Women’s 100m Hurdles final qualifies into 100m hurdles final in style.

Interestingly, Puerto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn broke the Olympic record in the third semi-final returning a time of 12:26sec.

The world indoor and outdoor champion Kendra Harrison came second in the her semi-final race behind Jamaica’s Britany Anderson

In the overall’s standings, Amusan will have to contend with the likes of Camacho-Quinn, Anderson and Thompson to at least come back home with bronze.

Here is the full list of athletes that will compete in the women’s hurdles final

1. Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (Puerto rico)

2. Megan Tapper (Jamaica)

3. Nadine Visser (Netherlands)

4. Britany Anderson (Jamaica)

5. Kendra Harrison (United States)

6. Tobi Amusan (Nigeria)

7. Devynne Charlton (Bahamas)

Meanwhile, . had earlier reported that Nigerian athlete Tobi Amusan has qualified for the semifinals of the women’s 100m hurdles at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The 24-year-old who ran a time of 12.72 beat Jamaica’s Yanique Thompson, who came second in the early hours of Saturday.

Complete Sports are reporting that Amusan, who is ranked number four in the world in the 100m hurdles, will have her semi-final by 04.45 am on Sunday.

At the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Qatar, Amusan lost out by a whisker in the hunt for a medal, finishing 4th. Now more experienced, she is primed for a first Olympics medal.

Source: .