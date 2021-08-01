Home SPORTS Tokyo 2020: Jasmine Camacho-Quinn sets Olympic record as British duo fail to make women’s 100m hurdles final
Tokyo 2020: Jasmine Camacho-Quinn sets Olympic record as British duo fail to make women’s 100m hurdles final

No British finalist into the final after sisters exit in semis

Dina Asher-Smith: Tearful Team GB sprint star pulls out of Olympic 200m with hamstring injury

Catherine Camacho-Quinn set a new Olympic record in the women’s 100m hurdles semi-finals, but there was disappointment for Great Britain as neither Tiffany Porter nor Cindy Sember made the final.

After three false starts – but no red cards – Porter finished fifth in the second semi, where Britany Anderson flew through with a lifetime best of 12.40 seconds, the Jamaican joined by Kendra Harrison of United States in reaching the final.

A time of 12.86 for Porter was not enough to trouble the front-runners, who were well clear of the chasing pack.

In semi-final three, a new Olympic record was set by Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto-Rico, her 12.26 time putting her over a third of a second clear of the nearest challenger – a top-six time in history.

Cindy Sember, sister of Porter and fellow Team GB athlete, finished well down in seventh with Megan Tapper of Jamaica in second.

Oluwatobiloba Amusan (Nigeria) and Devynne Charlton (Bahamas) were the top two from semi-final one, while Nadine Visser of Netherlands and Team USA’s Gabriele Cunningham had times which were fast enough to reach the final.

