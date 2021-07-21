tokyo-2020:-every-athlete-to-test-positive-for-covid-19-at-olympics

Tokyo 2020 will be an Olympics unlike any other as organisers confront a major logistical burden and try to manage an Olympic Games in the time of coronavirus.

Athletes are taking daily saliva tests in Tokyo in a bid to allow the Games to continue with as little disruption as possible caused by Covid-19.

Yet as cases surge to their highest level since January in the Japanese capital, it seems inevitable that the coronavirus will continue to impact the Olympics.

If an athlete tests positive they will immediately begin a period of isolation at a designated hotel, the length of which is at the discretion of Japanese health authorities depending on the severity of symptoms. Those deemed close contacts will be dealt with on a case-by-case basis.

Here are the athletes who have tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of Tokyo 2020:

Kamohelo Mahlatsi and Thabiso Monyane (Football, South Africa)

The pair of South African footballers were the first athletes to record positive tests in the Olymipc Village, along with one of the team’s video analysts. Mahlatasi and Monyane have not yet been ruled out of the Games and could compete after completing their quarantine.

Separately, South Africa Rugby Sevens coach Neil Powell will coach the team virtually after being forced into isolation after a positive test.

Ondrej Perusic (Beach Volleyball, Czech Republic)

The beach volleyballer tested positive at the Olympic Village and could miss his first game against Latvia, though the Czech Republic have said they will ask for the game to be postponed until Perusic is cleared to play.

Kara Eaker (Gymnastics, USA)

18-year-old Eaker had been named as an alternate member of the USA’s gymnastics team, but twice tested positive after landing in Japan. Eaker recorded a negative test before leaving her home country, according to her father, who also told a CNN affiliate that the gymnast had been vaccinated.