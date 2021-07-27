Home SPORTS Tokyo 2020: Chinese diplomats furious over ‘shameless’ photo of weightlifting gold medalist
SPORTS

Tokyo 2020: Chinese diplomats furious over ‘shameless’ photo of weightlifting gold medalist

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
tokyo-2020:-chinese-diplomats-furious-over-‘shameless’-photo-of-weightlifting-gold-medalist

Zhihui Hou took gold in the women’s 49-kg weightlifting at the Tokyo International Forum

Tokyo Olympics: Record-breaking Adam Peaty wins first Team GB gold of 2020

Chinese diplomats were left furious after a photo was published of gold-medal winning weightlifter Zhihui Hou.

The embassy blasted Reuters as “ugly” and labelled the photo of Hou competing on her way to gold in the women’s 49-kg weightlifting as “shameless”.

A statement from the Chinese embassy of Sri Lanka read: “Among all the photos of the game, Reuters has chosen this one, which only shows how ugly they are.

“Don’t put politics and ideologies above sports, and call yourself an unbiased media organisation. Shameless. Respect the spirit of Olympics.”

The photo in question is an action shot of Hou lifting, while displaying a strained expression on her face.

Hou posted an Olympic record and a total of 210kg to take gold.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Vincent Hancock Wants His Legacy to Be More...

Moroccan Olympic boxer tries to take a bite...

Watch live: Olympic women’s gymnastics final

Derrick Jones Jr. reportedly picks up $9.7 million...

Liam Broady proving his worth after stunning Hubert...

NASCAR Power Rankings: The top 10 Cup drivers...

Japan’s Naomi Osaka Upset in Third Round of...

Báez hits bases-loaded single in 9th as Cubs...

Kepa Arrizabalaga breaks silence on 2019 Carabao Cup...

Nigeria’s female basketball team suffers narrow loss to...

Leave a Reply