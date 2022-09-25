Toke Makinwa Replies Those Accusing Her Of Having A Problem With BBNaija’s Adekunle

Nigerian media personality cum actress Toke Makinwa has replied to those accusing her of having a problem with BBNaija housemate Adekunle because of how she has been probing him on the show.Toke Makinwa is the host of BBNaija’s discussion show and usually talks about how the housemates are living their lives in the house and some fans of Adekunle have accused her of having issues with their favorite because of how she talks about him.

Replying to that, Toke Makinwa has disclosed that she has nothing against any of the housemates and they only talk about specific people when they’re doing something right and Adekunle seems to fall in that category which is why they talk about him.

Toke Makinwa revealed that the only reason that person keeps coming back into your life is because you let them.

Toke Makinwa asserted in a video that they always make it seem as if they did not know your value or worth but in fact, they have always known but they were counting on the fact that you wouldn’t realize.

She urged fans to set a standard for themselves and believe people when they show you who they really are.

