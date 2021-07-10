Today’s famous birthdays list for July 10, 2021 includes celebrities Jessica Simpson, Sofia Vergara – cleveland.com

Top celebrity birthdays on July 10, 2021
Birthday wishes go out to Jessica Simpson, Sofia Vergara and all the other celebrities with birthdays today. Check out our slideshow below to see photos of famous people turning a year older on July 10th and learn an interesting fact about each of them.
Singer Arlo Guthrie turns 74
Fun fact: Officially retired from touring in 2020
Musician Bela Fleck turns 63
Fun fact: Named after the composer Bela Bartok
Actress Sofia Vergara turns 49
Fun fact: Nominated for 4 consecutive Emmys for her work on ‘Modern Family’
Actor Adrian Grenier turns 45
Fun fact: Once appeared in a Britney Spears music video
Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor turns 44
Fun fact: Nominated for an Oscar for his role in ‘12 Years a Slave’
Singer Jessica Simpson turns 41
Fun fact: Used to be married to singer Nick Lachey
Actress Isabela Merced turns 20
Fun fact: Voices the lead character in the new film ‘Spirit Untamed’
More celebrities with birthdays today
Actor William Smithers (“Dallas,” ″Peyton Place”) is 94. Singer Mavis Staples is 82. Actor Mills Watson (“B.J. and the Bear,” ″Lobo”) is 81. Actor Robert Pine (“CHiPS”) is 80. Guitarist Jerry Miller of Moby Grape is 78. Bassist Dave Smalley of The Raspberries is 72. Singer Neil Tennant of the Pet Shop Boys is 67. Actor Fiona Shaw (“True Blood,” ″Harry Potter” films) is 63. Drummer Shaw Wilson of BR549 is 61. Country singer Ken Mellons is 56. Guitarist Peter DiStefano of Porno for Pyros is 56. Actor Alec Mapa (“Ugly Betty” ″Half & Half”) is 56. Actor Gale Harold (“Hellcats”) is 52. Country singer Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts is 51. Singer Imelda May is 47. Actor Gwendoline Yeo (“Desperate Housewives”) is 44. Actor Thomas Ian Nicholas (“American Pie”) is 41. Bassist John Spiker of Filter is 40. Actor Heather Hemmens (“Hellcats”) is 37. Rapper-singer Angel Haze is 30. Singer Perrie Edwards of Little Mix is 28.
Other popular or historical birthdays on July 10th
John Calvin, theologian
James McNeil Whistler painter
Adolphus Busch, brewer
Nikola Tesla, inventor
Jake LaMotta, boxer
Arthur Ashe, tennis pro
Urban Meyer, NFL coach (57)
with The Associated Press and HistoryOrb.com
Celebrity fun facts
Gal Gadot
Emilia Clarke
Sophie Turner
Jason Momoa
Danielle Fishel and the ‘Boy Meets World’ cast
Chris Hemsworth
Amanda Seyfried
Kat Dennings
Robert Downey Jr.
Alyson Hannigan
Tiffani Amber Thiessen
Miley Cyrus
Emma Stone
Seth MacFarlane
Mark Hamill
Jennifer Lawrence & Mila Kunis
David Hasselhoff
Lindsay Lohan
Natalie Portman
George Clooney
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Emma Watson
Alec Baldwin
Jenna Fischer
Kate Mara
Jennifer Aniston
Alan Alda
Betty White
Dave Matthews
Danica McKellar
Taylor Swift
Britney Spears
Bill Nye
Scarlett Johansson
Rachel McAdams
Demi Moore
Julia Roberts
Movie and TV fun facts & more
In memoriam: Celebrities who died in 2020 | 2019 | 2018
15 celebrities who appeared on ‘Saved By the Bell’
10 famous directors who shot episodes of ‘The Office’
15 fun facts about ‘The Office’
The Royal Family: Who is next in line for the British Throne?
30 celebrities who were guest stars on ‘The Office’
88 celebrities who were born in Canada
Oscars hosts since 1989
25 Fun facts about ‘Friends’ | 25 celebrities who appeared on ‘Friends’
25 actors you didn’t know were on ‘Game of Thrones’
25 actors you didn’t know appeared in ‘Boy Meets World’
The MCU timeline: From ‘Iron Man’ to ‘Avengers: Endgame’
15 fun facts about ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ to celebrate its 15th anniversary
20 fun facts about ‘Love Actually’
More movie fun facts: ‘Dirty Dancing’ | ‘Scream’ | ‘Romeo + Juliet’ | ‘The Big Lebowski’ | ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ | ‘The Phantom Menace’
Relive your childhood with these 120 Hanna-Barbera cartoons
Want to see more celebrity birthdays as well as additional fun facts posts? Follow me on Facebook for the latest by clicking the “like” button below.
Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.