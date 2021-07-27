Today’s Ally Langdon leaves Karl Stefanovic stunned with X-rated joke – Yahoo News NZ

Today’s Ally Langdon left Karl Stefanovic stunned this week when she made an accidentally X-rated joke while making fun of the fact her co-host was wearing socks and sandals.

Speaking of the questionable fashion choice, she told him, “Get your foot up, if you can get it up?”

Today’s Ally Langdon surprised Karl Stefanovic by making an accidentally X-rated joke while making fun of his shoes and socks. Photo: Nine

Realising what she’d said, she quickly broke into giggles and added, “Oh! I don’t mean that, sorry!”

“I mean, this is like you’ve given up on life,” she joked, while pointing at the shoes. “I know lockdown is hard, but you should try a little harder than this!”

“I’m not that old,” he responded, before telling her she had a “foul mouth” and needed to “take a long, hard look” at herself.

Karl acknowledged his choice to wear socks and sandals and said it was important to be “comfortable”.

The cameras zoomed in on Karl’s questionable fashion choice. Photo: Nine

“It’s called comfort. I don’t want to look really hot when I go to work,” he told her.

“No one will ever accuse you of that,” she joked.

Karl takes aim at protesters

On a more serious note, Karl also spoke of the anti-lockdown protests that occurred on Saturday in Sydney and slammed those who gathered in the thousands while a woman in her 30s was dying from Covid in hospital, unable to say goodbye to her family and friends.

“There is general frustration and anger out there on the streets but this was next level,” he said.

“These people were complaining about their freedoms being eroded while they were beating up cops and their horses and potentially spreading this virus.

“At the same time they were doing that, I can’t tell you how selfish these people are, a 38-year-old woman was dying with Covid in hospital.

“She had to say goodbye, or she couldn’t say goodbye, but her family around the world had to say goodbye to her. She was dying and she died over the weekend while those protests were going on.

“Those protesters should be absolutely ashamed of themselves. The majority of people are doing the right thing so that they can keep their community safe. And then these pelicans go out there and do that. It made me sick with rage,” he said.

