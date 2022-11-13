Today In Football: Chelsea Turn Attention To Semedo, United Prepare For Life After Ronaldo, Arteta Request To Sign Tielemans And More

Naija News brings you all the top stories, the latest updates, and transfer rumours from Saturday’s football activities across the globe.The January transfer of Leicester’s Youri Tielemans to Arsenal has been requested by Mikel Arteta. Sun on Sunday

If the two teams can reach an agreement on a loan, Manchester United will allow Aaron Wan-Bissaka to return “home” to Crystal Palace. Sun on Sunday

Wales will be given permission to send David Brooks to the World Cup. Sun On Sunday

Just over two weeks before Argentina’s World Cup campaign gets off, Lionel Messi had an injury scare. Mail on Sunday

Alejandro Garnacho, a budding star for Manchester United, was benched during the team’s summer tour for disobeying manager Erik ten Hag’s instructions. Mail on Sunday

After undergoing shoulder surgery, Kalvin Phillips is scheduled to return for Manchester City in midweek, giving England a boost. Mail on Sunday

Chelsea striker, Pierre-Emerick is ready to play Arsenal for the first time since his contentious departure, Aubameyang claims that he is “a Blue now.” Sunday Mirror

Pep Guardiola has given Manchester City their strongest signal yet that he is prepared to devote his future to the team. Sunday Mirror

Arsenal are keeping an eye on Vitoria Guimaraes defensive midfielder, Ibrahima Bamba. Sunday Mirror

After finally arriving in the Midlands, Unai Emery apparently intends to make Pau Torres his first Aston Villa signing. Torres was formerly a target for Manchester United and Arsenal. Sunday Mirror

The news that Kalvin Phillips would be one of Manchester City’s replacements in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup match against Chelsea gave Gareth Southgate a big boost before announcing his England team for the World Cup on Thursday. Sunday Times

With Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko at the top of their list of long-term ambitions, Manchester United is prioritising a striker as their next significant first-team acquisition as they prepare for life without Cristiano Ronaldo. Sunday Telegraph

According to rumours, Manchester United is close to “define a deal” for PSV Eindhoven player Cody Gakpo. Sunday Telegraph

In January, Liverpool has the ideal chance to start completely overhauling their midfield according to reports that Atletico Madrid has made Marcos Llorente available for £35 million. Sunday Telegraph

In the January transfer window, Chelsea has focused on Nelson Semedo of Wolves as a possible Reece James backup. Sunday Star

After posing in a Vinicius Jr. jersey, Neymar hinted about an amazing move to Real Madrid. Sunday Star

