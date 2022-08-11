WORLD NEWSWorld News Australia Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday by News August 11, 2022 August 11, 2022 0 views Checking if the site connection is secure www.thelocal.at needs to review the security of your connection before proceeding. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News previous post Bank of Mexico raises interest rates to record 8.5 percent next post Austria recommends fourth Covid vaccination for over 60s and high-risk patients You may also like Austria recommends fourth Covid vaccination for over 60s... August 11, 2022 Bank of Mexico raises interest rates to record... August 11, 2022 UK says Russia ‘starting to fail’ in Ukraine... August 11, 2022 Bill Russell’s No 6 jersey retired across NBA,... August 11, 2022 US attorney general defends search at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago... August 11, 2022 US petrol prices below $4 a gallon for... August 11, 2022 UN chief issues warning as Ukraine nuclear plant... August 11, 2022 Sri Lanka’s ex-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrives in Thailand August 11, 2022 Arctic warming 4 times faster than rest of... August 11, 2022 Big Mac’s comeback: McDonald’s to reopen in Ukraine August 11, 2022 Leave a Reply Cancel reply