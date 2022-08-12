Uncategorized Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday by News August 12, 2022 August 12, 2022 0 views Checking if the site connection is secure www.thelocal.at needs to review the security of your connection before proceeding. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News previous post Germany’s ex-Chancellor Schroeder sues parliament over privileges next post EXPLAINED: The rules for buying property in Graz as a foreigner You may also like Spanish club, Leganes names Omeruo new captain August 12, 2022 PM Modi celebrates Rakhi with PMO staffers’ kin August 12, 2022 Lawyer wins 22-year court battle involving 100 hearings... August 11, 2022 EPL: Arsenal fans will love that – Alan... August 11, 2022 100 million doses of Corbevax supplied to Centre:... August 11, 2022 The Sixties in the Arab World: Culture August 11, 2022 What are the rules on working overtime in... August 11, 2022 Brazilian woman robs mother of $142m using alleged... August 11, 2022 Satellite images show destroyed jets at Russian base... August 11, 2022 Show Organiser Reveals Why Kizz Daniel Refused To... August 11, 2022 Leave a Reply Cancel reply