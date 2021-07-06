‘Today Hurts’: Amanda Kloots Honors Nick Cordero 1 Year After Death From COVID-19 – HuffPost

Amanda Kloots honored her late husband Nick Cordero in a heartbreaking tribute on Monday, one year after he died from complications of COVID-19.

“Today hurts, there is no other way around it,” wrote Kloots, who is a co-host of CBS’ daytime talk show “The Talk.” “One year ago you left us and became our angel in heaven.”

Cordero, a Broadway star, died at age 41 after battling severe COVID-19 complications for more than three months and spending weeks in a medically induced coma.

“What happened was unthinkable, losing you was my biggest fear. I used to tell you all the time, ‘Don’t you dare go anywhere. If I lost you, I don’t know what I’d do,’” Kloots wrote on Instagram alongside a montage of images and videos of her late husband.

“There hasn’t been a day this year where you weren’t missed, thought about and talked about. Thank you for being our guardian angel, for sending me signs, for being my DJ in heaven.”

Kloots and Cordero married in 2017 and shared a son, Elvis, who turned 2 last month.

“We only had a few short years together but they were filled with so much love, laughter, adventure, dreams, change and growth. It was my ‘Nick era’ and I’ll have it forever,” Kloots wrote.

She set her slideshow to “A Few Stars Apart” by Lukas Nelson.