tmc-insulted-hindu-gods-earlier-too:-irani

HOWRAH/KOLKATA: Union minister Smriti Irani waded into the controversy surrounding

Mahua Moitra

’s comments on the goddess Kali, demanding to know on Monday why Trinamool Congress’ Krishnanagar MP had not faced action.

Irani refused to recognise

TMC

’s distancing itself from Moitra’s remarks. “It is not impossible for a Trinamool MP to insult the goddess. Trinamool has insulted Hindu Gods and goddesses in the past, too. Why hasn’t the Trinamool MP been dismissed,” the Union women and child development minister said after a party meeting at Dumurjala, in Howrah. Irani then visited the Ram temple in

Ramrajatala

. Her remarks came a day after PM Modi spoke of the greatness of Kali Puja in Bengal at a video-conference on the birth centenary of Swami Atmasthananda.

“The Union minister did it to divert public attention from spiralling price rise. The people of Bengal understand that,” TMC general secretary Kunal Ghosh said.

