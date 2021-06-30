tiwa-savage-pens-emotional-tribute-to-late-obama-dmw

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage is currently grieving the loss of a close friend, Habeeb Uthman better known as Obama DMW.

Taking to her official Instagram page the mother of one penned a touching tribute to Obama who died of suspected heart failure last night, June 29th.

The mother of one described Obama as a man with a brave heart, strong heart, soft heart, kind heart, pure heart and a peace maker.

Tiwa Savage who was rumoured to be an in amorous relationship with the deceased promised that she would ensure that his son finishes university and make his father proud.

Read her touching tribute below,