tiwa-savage-continues-to-mourn-obama-dmw-in-emotional-post,-throwback-video

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has taken to her Instagram account to continue to remember Obama DMW following his passing

Taking to her Instagram Story, the mother of one shared a throwback video from the time he took her and son, Jamil to spend Salah with him

The Koroba singer was rumoured to have been romantically involved with Obama before his untimely death

PAY ATTENTION: . is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

The shocking death of Davido’s personal aide has left many people heartbroken, one of whom is Tiwa Savage.

The singer continues to remember Obama.

Photo credit: @tiwasavage, @obama_dmw

Source: Instagram

The singer who had earlier taken to social media to write a beautiful tribute to him, took to her Instagram Stories to share a throwback video of the time she and her son, Jamil, spent Sallah with Obama in 2020.

Sharing the video, she wrote:

“Almost this time last years, Habeeb, you took us all to celebrate Sala in Epe.”

PAY ATTENTION: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The Koroba singer went on to share a video of her 2013 song, Olorun MI – a song dedicated to people who have lost a loved one.

Sharing the video, she captioned:

“2013 I released this song to minister to people who have lost loved ones. Today it’s for me.”

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see . News on your Facebook News Feed!

Special Spesh’s tribute to Obama DMW

Davido’s hypeman, Special Spesh recently joined many others to pay tribute to Obama following his shocking and tragic death on June 29, 2021.

In a recent Instagram post, Spesh shared the music video of Patoranking’s Celebrate Me which talks about showing love and appreciation to people while they are still alive.

No fake love

Spesh then accompanied it with a post in which he talked about his strained relationship with Obama.

Although he never mentioned what led to their fallout, Spesh revealed that he never forgave Obama neither did he follow him back on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact . instantly

Source: .