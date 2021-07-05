tiwa-savage-chills-in-ghana-with-toke-makinwa-days-after-obama-dmw’s-death,-stirs-reactions

Singer Tiwa Savage and media personality, Toke Makinwa, were recently sighted together during a trip to Ghana

A video that surfaced on social media captured the pretty ladies making funny faces as they recorded themselves on camera

However, the video has sparked mixed reactions from social media observers as they noted that she has moved on from mourning late Obama DMW

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage seems to be in Ghana at the moment with friend and top media personality, Toke Makinwa.

Makinwa shared a video on her Instastory channel that captured the ladies in a cheerful mood as they recorded themselves on camera.

People are saying Tiwa Savage has moved on from mourning Obama DMW.

Tiwa was seen dancing happily as Bruno Mars’ Leave the Door Open played in the background while her friend mouthed the lyrics of the song.

Tiwa stirs mixed reactions on social media

Shortly after the video made its way to the online community, some social media critics had a go at the singer with some of them suggesting that she has swiftly moved on from mourning Obama DMW who only passed away some days ago.

magicalbeebaby said:

“Omorrr this life just do you oo! If you die today 2seconds later things are back as normal.”

ojes_hair said:

“Life goes on mehn.”

luxurythrift_ng3 said:

“Wait oooo now now now..mourning don finish ♀️♀️♀️♀️….women wey Dey endure domestic violence, you see how fast the living forget the dead.”

better_days_ahead11 said:

“If people know how quickly they are forgotten when they die, they wouldn’t live to please anybody. Rip Obama.”

mhizdeeh9 said:

“I thought she was mourning Obama.”

There were others who defended the singer

leeleedavid said:

“What’s with all the mourning has finished? Were they married? Is she supposed to put her life on hold? Please let d lady breathe please.”

akorem_ wrote:

“Those of you saying tiwa has already moved past Obama’s death should understand that she may have been booked months back for this particular show. Does she need to wallow in self pity before you all will understand that she’s still mourning the guy?”

Tiwa Savage pens emotional tribute to Obama DMW

Some days ago, . reported that Tiwa eulogized late Obama DMW by sharing a video showing his vibrant self during his lifetime and accompanied it with an emotional note.

The top singer described him with so many glowing words including a brave, strong and kind heart.

Her note read in part:

“I’ve never met anyone as brave/strong as you who was also as soft and kind as you. I don’t know why my cheesy jokes always made you laugh, you were ready to take a bullet for your loved ones.”

Source: .