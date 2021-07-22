tiwa-savage-celebrates-son-jamil-on-his-6th-birthday-with-adorable-throwback-video-montage

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has taken to social media to celebrate her son with ex-husband Teebillz, Jamil on his 6th birthday

The singer shared a video montage of Jamil with herself and Teebillz from when he was a baby up until present day

This comes a few days after the singer lost her father, the tragic news which she shared on her social media page

Despite the trying times, Tiwa Savage has reasons to celebrate as her darling son, Jamil, clocked a year older.

The singer celebrated her son with a cute video.

Photo credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Taking to her Instagram page, she shared a totally heart-melting video montage that captured a happy Jamil at different stages of his life.

The video starts out with Tiwa singing to baby Jamil and then shows another video in which her ex-husband, Teebillz, is seen cradling Jamil in his arms.

Other videos show a more grown-up Jamil having a good time with his mum and dad.

Check out the post below:

Tiwa mourns dad

It is indeed a difficult time for Tiwa Savage who is still mourning the death of her father who passed away on Tuesday, July 20.

Just recently the singer shared a video on social media that captured the moment she paid a visit to her late father’s house.

In the video, Tiwa filmed the surroundings of the apartment and focused on some family pictures that rested on the wall.

Rumoured lover

The death of her father comes a few weeks after her rumoured lover, Obama DMW passed away.

Tiwa Savage reacted to his death with a touching note on social media.

Taking to her Instagram page, Tiwa who was obviously trying to stay strong despite the pain shared a video of the late Obama showing him at different points in his life.

Source: .