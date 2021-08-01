by Sami Fathi
Models of the Apple Watch Series 6 with titanium cases part of the “Apple Watch Edition” collection is currently widely unavailable for pick-up in several of Apple’s retail stores in the United States and is unavailable entirely for delivery in major markets.
Noted by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in the latest edition of his “Power On” newsletter, titanium models of the Apple Watch Series 6, which starts at $799, is currently listed as unavailable in the US and other major markets for pick-up in retail stores and delivery. Apple hasn’t stated the Apple Watch Edition for the Series 6 is being discontinued; however, with less than two months before the Apple Watch Series 7 is released, Gurman hypothesizes what the latest shortage could mean.
Apple hasn’t said that the Apple Watch Edition is discontinued, so here’s my theory. With just weeks to go until the next version of the Apple Watch, Apple has nearly run out of the titanium models. Given the high price point, Apple probably only made a small amount expecting they wouldn’t sell very well. They likely stopped manufacturing them months ago and are finally running out of supply.
We’ll see if Apple chooses to keep titanium for the Apple Watch Series 7, but it wouldn’t surprise me if the company ditched the pricier Edition material, as it did in the past with both ceramic and real gold. Seriously, what’s the point of spending $800 or more on a watch that will be outdated in one year and nonfunctional in under five?
As Gurman points out, Apple previously sold, then ended the selling of “Apple Watch Edition” models with ceramic and gold. Apple may also decide to end the titanium Apple Watch models later this fall.
