Titan FC 70 video: Spinning heel kick KO sees losing fighter fall to 2-18 in MMA

Roy Cheveria added a highlight-reel knockout to his young MMA career.

The bantamweight fighter picked up a first-round, spinning heel kick knockout win on the main card of Friday’s Titan FC 70 event in Miami, Fla. Cheveria (5-0) stopped Earnest Walls (2-18), who took the fight on short notice.

Cheveria had already fought Walls earlier this year in February. Walls lost to Cheveria also in the first round of their contest, but that time was finished by a rear-naked choke submission.

The 25-year-old Cheveria, who trains out of The Goat Academy, had an easy night at the office, easily picking apart Walls on the feet before landing the finishing blow.

Check out the replay of Cheveria’s vicious knockout below (via Twitter):

