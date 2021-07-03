Tired Of Being Stuck Inside The Plane After Flight Got Cancelled, Passenger Jumps Onto Tarmac, Arrested – India Times

In a shocking incident, a passenger who was stuck on a cancelled flight was arrested after opening the exit door of a plane while it was on the tarmac, then climbing out of the plane.

The incident took place on American Airlines flight, which was travelling from Charlotte, North Carolina, US to Thurgood Marshall Baltimore-Washington International Airport in Maryland, but was cancelled due to severe weather conditions, Fox News reported.



Representational Image/Reuters

The flight was cancelled after 172 passengers and six crew members had already boarded the plane.



One of the passengers on the flight, Brandon Goldner, took to Twitter to share the details of the incident. According to Goldner, the flight had been delayed by two hours, then eventually cancelled. The plane then sat on the tarmac for another 45 minutes while waiting for a gate agent.

So a passenger had enough and crawled over us in the exit row and let himself out. They got him by the jet bridge …@wcnc https://t.co/tddHxHvINN pic.twitter.com/NkxCEHS8qc — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) July 2, 2021

However, one passenger seemed to be frustrated and tired of waiting, then climbed over other passengers to get to the emergency exit.

Once off the flight, Goldner saw as the passenger was led out of the airport in handcuffs. The customer has also been placed on American Airlines’ internal refuse list pending further investigation.



As I’m rushing to grab a rental car, the passenger is bring led out of the airport in handcuffs. pic.twitter.com/YoKwEB9zXX — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) July 2, 2021

American Airlines confirmed that the passenger was “immediately detained” by airline team members and was placed into custody by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. The passenger was also placed on American’s internal refuse list pending further investigation.

The rest of the passengers deplaned after waiting roughly 40 minutes on board. Each customer was rebooked on alternate flights, the airline confirmed.