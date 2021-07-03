Home NEWS Tipper crushes blind man to death in Edo
Tipper crushes blind man to death in Edo

Vehicular movement was delayed in the early hours of Saturday as a tipper driver crushed one beggar who was about crossing the Benin-Auchi road to the opposite side, around the by-pass.

bioreports gathered from eyewitness that the daughter who was crossing his father escaped as she was a little bit ahead.

“We saw what happened, the man is a blind beggar who was crossing the road with the help of his daughter.

“They were almost at the centre of the road, they wanted to cross and pass through the roundabout but were very unlucky as a tipper driver crushed him on the head and he died instantly, but nothing happened to the daughter,” he said.

As of the time of filling this report, bioreports reports that some tipper drivers were on ground to direct vehicular movement.

The dead beggar has been evacuated to a nearby mortuary.

