Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Launch Window Revealed in Take-Two Document – GameRant

Now that it’s been nearly two years since Borderlands 3 first debuted, fans are likely eager to get their hands on what’s next for Gearbox Software’s looter-shooter franchise. There’s good news for them on that front, as Take-Two Interactive, parent company of series publisher 2K Games, has provided a clearer idea of when the upcoming fantasy-flavored spin-off Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will be released.

Expanding on Borderlands 2’s popular Assault on Dragon Keep DLC, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will once more set players on a Dungeons and Dragons-esque fantasy adventure conjured up by the chaotic imagination of Tiny Tina. Since its official reveal back in June, Gearbox has divulged some key details about the game, confirming that it will depart from franchise tradition by letting players create their own custom characters which can be customized further with skills from multiple classes at once.

It was also confirmed early on that the game is targeting a release window of early 2022, but for the last few weeks, that’s been as specific as it got. However, as spotted by senior industry analyst Daniel Ahmad, Take-Two Interactive has updated the release schedule for its announced upcoming titles, and this states that Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is currently slated to arrive in the fourth quarter of the 2022 fiscal year. That puts its launch somewhere between January and March 2022.

Assuming no delays occur, it will probably be a few months more before Take-Two and 2K lock down an exact date within that window. That’s just one of the lingering questions hanging over Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands at the moment, despite Gearbox having opened up some about the basic gist of the game’s story and gameplay. Fans are keen to find out more and are wondering about things like the extent of its character customization or how new elements like melee weapons and magic spells will affect balance. Luckily, 2022 isn’t too far off now, so it shouldn’t be long before Gearbox starts opening up more.

In addition to Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Take-Two’s updated release schedule offers a fresh glimpse at a few other titles set to launch before the current fiscal year ends. Notable releases include the physical PS4 and Xbox One versions of Hades (August 13), NBA 2K22 (September 10), and both the next-gen ports of Grand Theft Auto 5 and standalone release of Grand Theft Auto Online (November 11). Whether these games will entice fans of Borderlands remains to be seen, but it should give fans of Take-Two’s subsidiaries something to look forward to while they wait for their next looter-shooter fix.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is slated to launch in early 2022 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

