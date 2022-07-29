Home NEWS Tinubu’s strong ally, Abe joins SDP
Former Rivers South East Senator, Magnus Abe has formerly announced his membership of the Social Democratic Party.

This is coming a few days after the Senator announced his resignation from the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Abe is a strong ally of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.

It is believed that he joined the SDP to pursue his governorship ambition, having lost out in the APC.

Announcing his latest move on Friday, Abe said, “Yes, I am and I have been a member of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

“I remain irrevocably committed to the ideals that have driven my politics through the years.

“We will continue to do all we can to improve internal democracy in the politics of our country and focus on the people.”

