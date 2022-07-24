Tinubu’s Muslim Muslim ticket, political strategy – Fayemi tells CAN, Christians

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has said the All Progressives Congress, APC, settled for a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket based on political strategy.

Fayemi said the APC’s Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket was not aimed at undermining Christians but was based on political strategy.

He spoke while hosting the new executives of the Ekiti State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, led by its Chairman, Emmanuel Aribasoye.

APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu picked Kashim Shettima, a Northern Muslim, as his running mate, against the agitations by Nigerians.

CAN had faulted the decision, stressing that APC was undermining Christians in the country.

However, Fayemi urged Christians to be more involved in politics.

“I have been talking to both the presidential candidate and other leaders of the party, that we need to take quick steps that we should have taken earlier, by approaching the leadership in Christendom and explain the context of the selection that was about to happen.

“Even if they don’t agree with our choice, they would have seen the sincerity of purpose and understood that the decision was not on the ground of competence because we have competent Christians all over Nigeria but on grounds of strategic political moves, which is what we do in politics.

“We have to look at scenarios and calculate where the votes would come from, it is a game of numbers.

“I think it is time for Christians to move away from the theology of disengagement — the notion that politics is dirty and that it is not for a child of God.”