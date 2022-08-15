Tinubu will continue from where Buhari stops – Nasarawa Speaker

Nasarawa State House of Assembly Speaker, Ibrahim Abdullahi said All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu will perform well if elected.

The lawmaker noted that the former Lagos governor will consolidate President Muhammadu Buhari’s achievements.

Abdullahi spoke on Sunday after a meeting of Speakers of the Houses of Assembly in the northern region.

“We are confident that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will continue from where President Buhari will stop”, NAN quoted him saying.

The APC chieftain thanked party members across the country for their “sense of unity and patriotism”.

“We will not relent. President Buhari has laid a good foundation for the nation’s prosperity.”

Abdullahi said party leaders are putting mechanism in motion and strengthening strategies at constituencies and states.

The Speaker added that the APC would continue to mobilize the grassroots and work for victory ahead of the 2023 elections.