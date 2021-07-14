tinubu-upgrades-arewa-house-library-in-kaduna-as-sanwo-olu-commends-him

The Arewa house library has been upgraded by the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Speaking at the event, Babajide Sanwo-Olu commended the Arewa House Library for maintaining it

Also, the Lagos governor expressed hope that the library will continue to retain its relevance in Northern Nigeria

Former Lagos state governor and national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu has spread his wings to the northern part of the country.

This time, the respected former governor and 2023 presidential candidate hopeful funded an upgrade of the Arewa House Library.

The kind gesture of Tinubu is contained in a statement made available to . by the Lagos state government.

Bola Tinubu has upgraded Arewa house library in Kaduna. Photo: Lagos state government

Present at the commissioning of the upgraded Arewa facility in Kaduna state was Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by the deputy governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat.

Speaking at the occasion, the governor said that it is heartwarming to note that the centre has provided documentation of the history and culture of the people.

Arewa House Library in Kaduna has been upgraded by Tinubu. Photo: Lagos state government.

The governor consequently commended the national leader of the party for seeing the need to upgrade the Arewa House Library and pledging to commit his private funds and resources towards the upgrading during the Arewa House 11th Memorial Annual Lecture.

