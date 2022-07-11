Tinubu should take care of his health because this campaign is very rigorous – Kwankwaso (video)

Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has advised the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu to take care of his health.

Kwankwaso, while speaking in an interview with Arise TV on Sunday July 10, said Tinubu should take care of his health as 2023 campaign is rigorous and requires lots of effort.

He said;

“If you see my friend, Bola, tell him to take it easy, take good care of his health and make sure that… because I love him so much, he is my friend.

“This campaign is very rigorous, it requires a lot of effort and so on and so forth. I hope he will take it easy so that we can continue the struggle to ensure one solid and prosperous Nigeria.”

“My only worry is the platform. This platform I don’t know. I know he is a strategist, Bola Tinubu, he is a good man. I had reasons to sit with him uncountable number of times from 1992 to date.

“I wish I will see him to ask him what he will tell Nigerians what he will do differently from what Muhammadu Buhari is doing today.

“That is my serious concern for him. Ordinarily, if I cannot get it, I can recommend him but it’s going to be like building something on zero.

“When I see him, I wish him well or when you see him before me, tell him I wish him well — but let’s take it easy.”

Watch the video below ;