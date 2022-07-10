Tinubu/Shettima presidential running mate is winning ticket – Adeyeye

Former Senator representing Ekiti South Senatorial District, Adedayo Adeyeye, said the standard bearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s choice of Senator Kashim Shettima is a winning ticket.

In an exclusive interview with bioreports in Abuja on Sunday, Adeyeye, who is the leader of South West Agenda for Asiwaju, (SWAGA), a group rooting for Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidency in 2023, described the choice of the former governor of Borno State as a round peg in a round hole.

bioreports earlier reported that Tinubu on Sunday made his choice of Shettima known to journalists in Daura in Katsina State, while on Eid-el-Kabir homage to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The revelation of Tinubu’s running mate was also formally contained in a statement, which was issued by Bayo Onanuga, Director of Media and Communications of Tinubu Campaign Group, which was made available to journalists on Sunday.

Reacting further, Adeyeye, immediate past Senate Spokesperson, maintained that Senator Shettima was not only a two-time governor of Borno State in the North East, Nigeria, but was astounding in his deal of politics that fitted into Tinubu’s charisma.

He said, “Senator is not only an ex-governor, but a colleague in the Senate who is liberal. What I can tell is that he is well known across the northern flank and commands large followership.

“He perfectly fits into Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s charisma which I am convinced would be a good combination in effort to move the nation forward.”

Asked on his fears for the controversial Muslim-Muslim ticket, the former lawmaker in the upper legislative Chamber dismissed any fear, saying that Nigerians should concern on the team that has capacity to move the nation forward and deliver on democratic dividends.

According to him, the APC flagbearer has supported all religions in the past even as his wife, Senator Remi Tinubu was a Christian who has never suffered discrimination in any way.

“Nigerians can look at Tinubu from his wife’s perspective of being a Christian who both have been living together all through for years now”, he said.

He urged leaders of different religious faiths to always consider the unity of the nation and pray, insisting that the APC’s Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket posed no threat.

Shettima was expected to replace Alhaji Kabir Ibrahim Masari whose name was sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as a “placeholder”, to meet the INEC deadline.