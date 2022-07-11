Tinubu/Shettima: Nigeria struggling to be a country – Ezekwesili

Oby Ezekwesili, a former Minister of Education has called out leaders who have failed to be susceptible in stabilising Nigeria’s fractured polity by being inclusive.

The former minister says it is “innate dishonesty when people fluctuate their rhetorics just to suit personal interest rather than adopt a strategy for success that shapes an inclusive society.”

This is coming hours after Aiswaju Bola Tinubu announced a fellow Muslim, Senator Kashim Shettima as his running mate.

Airing her opinion on Twitter, Ezekwesili wrote: “When innate dishonesty makes people fluctuate their rhetorics on Inclusion just to suit their personal interests, reasonable minds should never waste time analyzing to make sense of the nonsense. Just design a strategy for success that permanently shapes an Inclusive Society.

“Those who squandered what remained of Nigeria’s management of our diversity and social capital cannot be expected to care about the sensitivities every reasonable mind knows to be critical in stabilizing our fractured polity.

“The Siamese twins of bad governance never disappoints.It was a Country struggling to become a Nation now it struggles to remain a Country. Such failure is hugely not sustainable. I called it “The Unsustainability of Failure” in a speech some years ago.”

The Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC has since stirred reactions as some quarters alleged injustice, non inclusion of other religion and tribes.

Tinubu explained although there were concerns about Muslim-Muslim ticket, he chose Shettima because the former Governor of Borno State will bring the best governance to Nigerians irrespective of religion or tribe.