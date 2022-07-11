Tinubu-Shettima: APC is terrorists party – HURIWA

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has described the ruling party as a terrorists political party.

According to the group, it is now time for all patriotic Nigerians to reject the ruling party at the 2023 Presidential poll.

This follows the emergence of Kashim Shettima as running mate to the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu,

According to HURIWA, Shettima is nothing but a hardcore Islamist and hater of Christians, describing the selection irresponsible, irrational, unpatriotic, unconstitutional and clearly shows that the Islamists and terrorists of the BOKO HARAM and ISWAP genre have actively hijacked APC.

HURIWA told Nigerians that any vote cast for the APC is a vote for the disintegration of Nigeria, saying the people must now choose between the Labour Party, LP and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

HURIWA noted that the Muslim-Muslim government currently going on in Kaduna State has shown that such system does not favour Christians.

HURIWA said such selection by Tinubu amounts to discrimination of the non Muslims and goes against some sections of the 1999 Constitution as amended.