tinubu-shettima:-apc-denies-resignation-of-national-legal-adviser

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has debunked reports about the resignation of an official over the Bola Tinubu-Kashim Shettima ticket.

Felix Morka, National Publicity Secretary, issued a statement on Monday.

Tinubu unveiled the former Borno governor and a serving Senator on Sunday.

He made the announcement after visiting President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura.

Afterwards, an APC member, Daniel Bwala informed the public that he was leaving the APC due to the choice.

In its clarification, the party said the claim that Bwala is the party’s legal adviser is erroneous.

“Our attention has been drawn to a false and misleading report circulating on some media platforms that the National Legal Adviser of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has resigned.

“Barr. Ahmad Usman El-Marzuq is, and remains, the National Legal Adviser of APC.

“Barr. Daniel Bwala was not the National Legal Adviser of the Party as erroneously reported.

“The report is either borne out of mischief or extreme negligence. We urge the general public to kindly disregard”, Morka said.