Tinubu-Shettima: Act on APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket through PVC – Buhari’s aide to Nigerians

Tolu Ogunlesi, President Muhammadu Buhari’s assistant on Digital and New Media, has spoken on reactions to the emergence of Senator Kashim Shettima as ex-Lagos governor Bola Tinubu’s running mate.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate made the announcement on Sunday in Daura, Katsina State.

The decision has divided Nigerians, pitching supporters of other parties and candidates against the APC and its followers.

While some argue that competence should be considered ahead of religion, others insist religion must not be regulated.

On Monday, Ogunlesi advised opponents to wait for 2023.

He said instead of anger and tantrums, aggrieved Nigerians should express their position during the general election.

“Express your view about APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket through the ballot box. That’s why you have a PVC (Permanent Voter’s Card).

“And let’s all work for the freest and fairest elections we can possibly have. Everything else is just talk.

“If you think a Muslim-Muslim ticket is absolutely unacceptable in Nigeria today, you have several other options to choose from.

“Just remember that not everyone will share your views. And those who do not, have valid reasons as well”, Ogunlesi tweeted.