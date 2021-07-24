tinubu-poised-to-become-apc-consensus-presidential-candidate

With the consensus arrangement being considered by the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the 2023 presidential elections, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been backed to be in pole position to clinch the presidential ticket of the party.

This was the position of the Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu while reacting to the statement credited to the National Secretary of the APC Caretaker Committee, John Akpanudoehede, on Monday.

The APC secretary had assured that the party will work for the emergence of “a consensus and an agreeable candidate” ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The director-general of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), described the proposed idea as an intelligent move that will perish the prospect of implosion in the party.

In an interview with newsmen, Ikechukwu said: “One slept well last night after reading the profound statement from the social media credited to the distinguished Senator John Akpanudedehe, our national secretary that at the appropriate time APC will come up with a consensus and agreeable presidential candidate that will fly its flag in 2023.

“First, it is refreshing that President Buhari is not for the 3rd term agenda. Second, in my slightest imagination, one doesn’t think any committee handling such delicate matters will miss out on our national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the matrix.

“Methinks, he will be among the top aspirants to be considered, given his immense contribution to the success of our great party in 2015.”