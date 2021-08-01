Home News Africa Tinubu not hospitalised, returns home soon, says aide – The Nation Newspaper
By Oluwatomisin Amokeoja

Tunde Rahman, Special Adviser on Media to the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has confirmed that the former governor of Lagos State is alive and without any medical problem. Rahman made this known yesterday through a statement following rumours that the former Lagos governor has passed on.

The statement reads: “His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is fine. He is hale and hearty. He is not in any hospital. He has no medical problem that would require hospitalization. Yes he is out of the country at the moment. He will be back shortly. Anytime he travels out of the country, the next thing some mischievous people would say is he is sick, hospitalized or has died.

Read Also: How Tinubu turned many Igbos to billionaires, by Joe Igbokwe

“It is shameful that perpetrators of this evil are not deterred by the fact that each time this fake news has been propagated, they have been proven wrong. Who really is afraid of Asiwaju Tinubu? Those wishing Asiwaju Tinubu evil or dead should be careful. They should know the matter of life and death is in the hand of only God Almighty.”

