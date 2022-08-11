tinubu-not-desperate-like-atiku,-disciples-reply-melaye

Adamawa APC boss asks party to appease Christians for unity

Disciples of Jagaban (DOJ) has described the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, as a passionate democrat, not a desperate politician like his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar.

The National Coordinator, AbdulHakeem Alawuje, stated this in response to Sen. Dino Melaye, who accused Tinubu of desperation to become Nigeria’s leader.

“Tinubu sees the office of President as an entitlement after supporting President Muhammadu Buhari to win elections in 2015 and 2019,” Melaye said in a video he posted on his Facebook page on Saturday.

The former Kogi lawmaker was similarly reacting to the spokesperson of Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo’s attack on Atiku, saying the PDP candidate had no experience to govern Nigeria, since he hadn’t held any executive position in the past, except an assistant or a deputy.

Keyamo added that the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Peter Obi, is more experienced than Atiku being former governor of Anambra State.

CONSIDERING the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the APC, the party’s chairman in Adamawa State, Ibrahim Bilal, has urged his party to appease the Christians in the party to ensure unity ahead of the presidential poll.

The APC chairman, who spoke to journalists, yesterday, in Yola, urged his party to do everything possible to placate the Christian members.

Bilal, who expressed disappointment over what he described as sabotage to Tinubu’s presidential bid, wondered why such attacks were coming from influential APC chieftains from the North East.

“It is my desire for the party to take proactive measures that will convince Christian members, to avert any rift, as the party is going into elections next year,” he said.

He advised Southerners not to allow themselves to be misled to scuttle the rotation of the Presidency after eight years of power in the North by sentiments over Muslim-Muslim ticket, pointing out that competence and capability should not be sacrificed on the altar of religion.

According to Bilal, it is becoming even harder for his party to comprehend why Christians were being asked on the one hand to reject the APC, when there are Christians contesting elective offices under the same APC.

