Tinubu: Matawalle’s defection is best way to ensure good governance in Zamfara – TheCable

Bola Tinubu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has commended Bello Matawalle, governor of Zamfara, on his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Matawalle had officially joined the APC on Tuesday.

Speaking on the development in a statement by Tunde Rahman, his media aide, Tinubu said the Zamfara governor made the right decision.

“Along with all other APC members, I heartily welcome Matawalle into the APC,” he said.

“The move by Matawalle is the best way to ensure good governance in the state by being a member of the party that was founded on democratic ideals and the objective of forging a better society for all Nigeria’s people.

“That party is the APC for it represents the best of our present and our future.”

He urged Matawalle to cooperate with the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that Zamfara benefits from the progressive policies of the ruling party.

The APC chieftain also noted that the doors of the APC are open to receiving as many who are interested in joining the ruling party.

“The entry of governors Matawalle, David Umahi of Ebonyi and Ben Ayade of Cross River into the party demonstrates that the APC umbrella is succinctly broad to accommodate all those with valuable ideas and contributions to the party and our country,” he added.