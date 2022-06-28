tinubu-jets-out-to-france

Presidential Candidate and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has travelled out of the country to France.

This was contained in a statement made by his Media Officer, Tunde Rahman on Monday, June 27, 2022.

This development followed a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The major purpose of the trip is yet to be known but it is said that the APC presidential candidate will hold some important meetings, while in Paris, France capital.

The Media Officer said Tinubu is expected back in the country shortly.

Earlier before his departure, he attended the public presentation of a book titled ‘Mr. Speaker’ and launch of legislative mentoring initiative in commemoration of the 60th birthday of Speaker of House Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

He also held a meeting with the APC caucus in the Senate over recent cross carpeting of some members to other parties.

On June 8, Asiwaju Tinubu emerged the Presidential candidate of APC for the February 25, 2023 election at the party’s presidential primaries/national convention held at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

After the election, he immediately embarked on a series of thank you and reconciliation visits to those who contested against him at the party’s primaries including the seven aspirants who stepped down for him.